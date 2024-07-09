Software SMG for Marvel Rivals
Information about cheat
The private SMG cheat for Marvel Rivals is one of the best software for the game, developed by a leading specialist in the field of hacking. It is distinguished by high accuracy and stability of operation. The built-in Aimbot with flexible settings allows you to adjust the aiming to your style of play, and ESP (WH) visualizes enemies and important objects, giving a complete tactical advantage. A convenient and stylish menu makes using the cheat comfortable, and the spoofer helps protect your account. Reliable bypass of the anti-cheat reduces the risk of blocking, because the developer has experience working with the most complex protections. The ability to save and load configs allows you to quickly change the settings for different situations. High quality, low chance of ban and affordable price make SMG an excellent choice for Marvel Rivals.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Marvel Rivals Launcher
Aimbot (AIM)
- Enable - turn on aimbot
- Aim Key - select a key to activate the aimbot
- Additional Aim Key - select a second key to activate the aimbot
- Auto Switch - automatically change aim target
- Ignore Bots - ignore bots for aimbot
- Visible Check - check for visibility, fire only at visible targets
- FOV (Field of View) - the size of the aimbot's working area
- Smooth - smoothing of aim movements, the higher the value, the weaker the aim
- Maximum Distance - the range of the aimbot
- Show radius (Draw FOV) - show the radius of the aim
- Show Crosshair - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Bones (Hitboxes) - selection of body parts for aiming
ESP (WH)
- Player ESP - wh to display players and information about them
- Settings Mode (Hero, Sentry) - role for settings
- Box ESP - wallhack in the form of boxes
- Box Mode (Full, Corner) - box style (full boxes, corners)
- Visible Check - ESP elements behind walls and in direct visibility are painted differently
- Filled Box - fill the background of the boxes with a dark transparent color
- Name - game names of players
- Hero Name - the name of the player's character (hero)
- Skeleton - esp in the form of skeletons
- Distance - distance in meters to targets
- Max Distance - operating range of the ESP
- FONT Size - the size of the font used in WH
- Debug Objects - display all possible objects
Misc (Other Features of SMG for Marvel Rivals)
- Config System (Save, Load, Reset) - the ability to save, load and reset settings
- Font Settings (Name, Size, Change, Reset) - font settings for use in the cheat
- Menu Key - select a key to open the cheat menu
- Panic Key - select a key when pressed which will completely close the cheat
- Language (Russian, English) - menu language of the SMG cheat for Marvel
- Spoofer - built-in spoofer for bypassing blocking by HWID
- Stream Proof - the ability to visually hide cheat when recording or streaming (Discord, OBS)
- Custom Colors - detailed color settings for WH