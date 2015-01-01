Information about cheat

Ghost for Marvel Rivals — is a new private cheat developed for confident domination in matches and consistent victories. The software includes a powerful Aimbot with flexible settings: aim smooth, fov, visibility check, max distance, and enemy movement trajectory prediction. It also features an advanced ESP/Wallhack, allowing you to see opponents through walls, get information about health, name heroes, and distance, giving you a tactical advantage in any situation. The Ghost cheat includes a convenient configuration system, enabling you to save and load your settings with one click. The private software demonstrates high stability and reliable protection against detection, regularly updated for the latest patches. If you are looking for a private and functional software for Marvel Rivals, the Ghost hack will be an excellent choice at a reasonable price. Maximum efficiency and minimum risk — everything for your victory.