Ghost Marvel Rivals Software
Information about cheat
Ghost for Marvel Rivals — is a new private cheat developed for confident domination in matches and consistent victories. The software includes a powerful Aimbot with flexible settings: aim smooth, fov, visibility check, max distance, and enemy movement trajectory prediction. It also features an advanced ESP/Wallhack, allowing you to see opponents through walls, get information about health, name heroes, and distance, giving you a tactical advantage in any situation. The Ghost cheat includes a convenient configuration system, enabling you to save and load your settings with one click. The private software demonstrates high stability and reliable protection against detection, regularly updated for the latest patches. If you are looking for a private and functional software for Marvel Rivals, the Ghost hack will be an excellent choice at a reasonable price. Maximum efficiency and minimum risk — everything for your victory.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aimbot)
- Enable — enable/disable Aimbot
- FOV — the size of the area in which the aim will select targets
- Prediction — prediction of the enemy's movement trajectory (works great at long distances)
- Visible Check — checks if the enemy is visible in the field of view
- Smooth — smoothness of aiming at the enemy
- Max Distance — maximum distance for Aimbot to activate on the enemy
Visuals (WH/ESP)
- Enable — enable/disable WH on enemies
- Box — enable box outlines on enemies
- Box type — type of box outlines (2D, corners, or filled)
- Hero name — displays the enemy hero's name
- Health — displays the enemy's HP
- Snapline — WH in the form of lines to enemies
- Distance — distance to enemies
- Visible Check — shows enemies in the visibility zone and behind walls with different colors
- Max Distance — maximum distance for WH to work on enemies
Other Ghost Marvel Rivals Features
- StreamProof — bypass recording function, the cheat is not visible in screenshots, video recordings, and streams
- Language (Russian, English) — the hack menu is available in two languages: Russian and English
- Custom Colors — ability to choose your own colors for various cheat parameters
- Config — settings system (Save and Load)
Ty for review 🤗
