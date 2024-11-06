Dullwave Software for Marvel Rivals (Dull)
Information about cheat
Finally, we are pleased to present you a decent cheat for Marvel Rivals, meet - Dullwave. Products of this brand are always distinguished by an increased level of stability and quality, so you can safely consider them for purchase. We have been testing this software for several days and can confidently say that this hack for Marvel Rivals is the most reliable and safe. Aimbot and ESP work perfectly, none of the testers received a ban, the price is affordable and fair. For those who are looking for a good cheat for Marvel Rivals and appreciate quality - this product is perfect. In addition, the dullwave price will also please you, because there is no overprice here. Good luck in the game and we hope that you will take advantage of our generous offer!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 [1909, 2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2], Windows 11 [21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2]
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games (EGS)
Aimbot (AIM)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot operation
- Bind - select a key to activate aim (hold)
- Bone - select the body part that the aim will target
- Invisibles (Visible Check) - if activated, the aim will also aim at targets behind walls
- Humanize - simulate human mouse movements with aim
- FOV - the size of the field within which the aim will select targets for attack
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aim field as a circle around the sight
- FOV Color - line color for displaying the FOV area of the aim
- Draw Snapline - draw a line to the current aimbot target
- Smooth - smoothing of aim movements, higher value - smoother and slower aim
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - esp for displaying players and information about them
- Box ESP - wh in the form of boxes
- Box Style - box style: full 2D boxes or just corners
- Health Bar - show the amount of HP of players using a bar
- Nickname - players names
- Distance - distance in meters to ESP targets
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Snapline - wallhack in the form of lines
- Enemy Only - esp only works against enemies