SMG Unturned Software
Information about cheat
We present to your attention a new product for Unturned — the private cheat SMG from a trusted developer who has proven themselves in other popular games. This product stands out with its stylish and user-friendly menu, extensive functionality, and flexible settings for each feature. Inside, you will find a powerful aimbot, high-quality Wallhack, Loot ESP with category filters, as well as basic exploits that simplify the gameplay. Thanks to the filters, you can easily find the necessary items on the map. The cheat supports two interface languages — Russian and English, and is also equipped with a built-in HWID spoofer to bypass hardware bans. SMG for Unturned is an excellent combination of quality, affordability, and safety. If you are looking for effective and functional software for Unturned — SMG will not disappoint you!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable - enable/disable aimbot functionality
- Aim Key - key bind for aim activation
- Auto Switch - auto target switching for aimbot
- Silent Aim - powerful aim type, bullets hit targets but the crosshair and camera do not move
- Visible Check - fire only at targets in direct visibility
- FOV - size of the working area for aimbot
- Show Radius - display the working area of the aim on the screen
- Max Distance - aimbot working range
- Show Target Bone - display the prioritized bone for aimbot
- Show Line to Target - display the current target for aimbot
- Bone - select body parts for aimbot targeting
- Bone Preview - visual preview of selected hitboxes
WH
- Players - WH for displaying players
- Zombies - WH for displaying zombies
- Box ESP - WH in the form of boxes
- Box Style (Normal / 2D / Filled) - box appearance settings
- Name - player nicknames
- Weapon - item in the target's hands
- Distance - distance to characters
- Max Distance - ESP working range
- Visible Check - display players differently behind obstacles and in direct visibility
- Preview ESP - preview of how ESP will look in the game
Items and Objects
- Loot ESP - WH for displaying loot
- Categories - filter displayed items by categories, 48 filters available
- Vehicles - display vehicles using ESP
- Animals - display animals and filter them by type
- Other - display other objects
- Name - names of displayed objects
- Distance - distance to displayed objects
- Max Distance - setting the working range of World & Loot ESP
- Icons - many types of objects are displayed with corresponding icons
Misc (Other Features of SMG Unturned)
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Player List - window with a list of players on the server
- No Spread - disable bullet spread when shooting
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil when shooting
- No Sway - disable weapon sway when shooting
- Disable Stun - disable your character's stun effect
- Disable Pain - disable the pain effect for your character
- Disable Hallucinating - remove hallucinations
- Change Sky Color - change the sky color in the game
- Configs - ability to save your SMG cheat settings for Unturned
- Spoofer - built-in HWID spoofer to bypass anti-cheat bans
- Language - cheat menu available in 2 languages: Russian and English
