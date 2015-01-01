Medusa Unturned Software
Private cheat Medusa for the game Unturned — is a powerful and multifunctional software for the popular free online shooter. The program includes a powerful Silent Aimbot, Wallhack for displaying enemies, as well as an extended set of exploits that provide a noticeable advantage in combat. Additionally, there is ESP for items, vehicles, and other game objects. Among the unique features, it is worth highlighting visual modifications, changing the screen aspect ratio, and a built-in SkinChanger. All this makes Medusa not just a cheat but a true HVH / Rage tool, unlocking maximum possibilities for server domination. The product price is affordable, making it an excellent choice even for beginners. The software has a high level of protection, as its author is an experienced developer who has previously created software for such complex projects as Escape from Tarkov and DayZ. If you want to try an unusual and powerful cheat for Unturned, Medusa will be the perfect solution!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable - enable/disable aimbot functionality
- Aim Key - select a key to activate aim
- Force Body Aim - aim mode targeting only the body
- Max Distance - limit the aimbot's range
- Auto Max Distance - automatically determine the shooting range of your weapon
- Show Limit Range - display the possible shooting range
- FOV - size of the area where the aimbot selects targets
- Draw FOV (Color, Style, Filled) - display the aim circle on the screen
- Bone (Head/Neck/Body) - select body parts for AIM
- Nearest Bone - in this mode, aim targets the nearest body part
- Target information - display information about the current aim target
- Line to target - line to your current aimbot target
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Players ESP - WH can display players
- Zombies ESP - WH can also display zombies
- Only Visible - in this mode, only targets not behind walls are displayed
- Show Friends - display your teammates
- Box ESP - basic ESP in the form of boxes
- Box Style (Corners, Outline, 2D Box, Filled) - customize the visual style of boxes
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- Highlight - highlight enemy models
- Name - player nicknames
- Distance - distance in meters to targets
- Max Distance - limit the ESP range
- Item In Hands - item in the player's hands
World ESP (Transport, Objects, Animals)
- Transport - display various transport using WH
- Animals - display the location of animals
- Objects - various game objects
- Type - display and filter displayed objects and transport by their type
- Name - names of displayed objects
- Distance - distance in meters to targets
- Max Distance - limit the range of individual categories
- Show Only When Hoovering - display information only when hovering
- Hide In Battle Mode - hide when battle mode is activated
Loot ESP (Items)
- Categories (Hat, Pants, Shirt, Backpack, Gun, Magazine, Food, Water, Other) - display item categories, filter by categories
- Rarities (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical) - display item rarities, filter by rarity, different colors depending on rarity
- Name - names of displayed items
- Distance - distance in meters to loot
- Max Distance - range of Loot ESP
- Hide in battle mode - hide loot in Battle Mode
Misc (Other Features of Medusa Unturned)
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil when shooting
- No Spread - disable bullet spread, everything hits one point
- No Sway - disable weapon sway when shooting
- No Ballistic - disable bullet ballistics when shooting
- Extended Melee - increased melee weapon range
- FOV Changer - allows increasing the camera's field of view
- Aspect Ratio - change the aspect ratio of the image
- Free Camera - free camera mode
- Zoom Hack - ability to zoom the camera
- Auto Loot - auto-pickup loot at an increased distance
- Unlock Map - unlock the ability to open the map
- Unlock Third Person - allows using third-person view
- Disable Exit Timer - disable the timer before exiting the server
- Time Changer - ability to set any time of day
- Show Compass - adds a compass to the screen
Weather Changer
- Weather Changer - allows visually changing weather effects and some other game elements
- Sky - change the sky color
- Equator - change the color of the horizon line
- Ground - apply color to the ground surface
- Sun - change the sun color
- Rays - allows changing the color and intensity of sun rays
- Fog - allows changing the color and density of fog
- Cloud - ability to change the color and density of clouds
Additional Features of Medusa Unturned
- Anti Spy - hide the cheat during admin checks
- Character Skin Changer - allows changing character skins
- Weapon Skin Changer - allows changing weapon skins
- Player List - separate window with a list of players on the server, you can copy the Steam link or add to friends in the cheat
- Configs - ability to save and load your cheat settings for Medusa Unturned
- Menu Key - you can bind your key to open the menu
- Panic Key - a key that, when pressed, completely disables the cheat
- Battle Mode Key - key to activate battle mode, in which all unnecessary ESP is disabled
- Menu Style - you can change the visual style of the Medusa software menu
- Language - the menu is available in 3 languages: Russian, English, and Chinese
