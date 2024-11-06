Cheat Ancient for Unturned
Information about cheat
On this page we will introduce you to our new product for the game Unturned - Ancient. This software will not leave indifferent any of the fans of high-quality cheats for this game. Inside Ancient you will find a powerful aimbot with flexible settings, which can be customized for any style of play and mood. There are also various types of ESP with the possibility of detailed configuration for your needs. The capabilities of this software do not end there: you can also use exploits and Misc features such as disabling recoil, Debug cameras for free flights on the map, and more. Separately, it is worth noting the price, because it is truly affordable, despite such high quality and a large number of types of hacking. In short, if you are looking for the coolest software for Unturned at the most affordable price - the Ancient cheat will perfectly cover all your needs and will not disappoint. Good luck!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Vector & Silent)
- Vector Aimbot - Vector Aimbot moves your aim to the enemy model
- Silent Aimbot - a powerful type of aim, your bullets hit the target in the FOV zone, but the sight and camera do not move
- Fov - the size of the aimbot's working area within which targets will be selected
- Show Fov (Color) - show the aim area as a circle around the sight, you can choose the color
- Bone - a part of the body that will be targeted by shots using an aim
- Force Bone - the ability to switch aim to another part of the body when holding down the selected key
- Hit Chance - chance to hit when using silent aim
- Aim Key - key bind for activating aimbot in Ancient cheat
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil when shooting
- No Spread - disable the spread of bullets when shooting, all bullets fly exactly to one point
- No Ballistic - disables bullet ballistics when shooting, makes it easier to shoot at long distances
- Target Line - mark the current aimbot target with a line
- Target Line by Weapon Distance - change the color of the line to the target depending on the firing range of weapon
Player ESP (Wallhack)
- Players ESP - wh displaying players
- Box (Filled) - wallhack in the form of boxes, you can fill the background of the box
- Distance - distance in meters to the WH targets
- Max Distance - limitation of the WH operating range
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Name - players' nicknames
- Item In Hand - an item in the character's hands
- Box Color By Weapon Distance - change the color of the player's box depending on the weapon's firing range
- Custom Colors - detailed color settings for different types of WH
- ESP Preview - a preview of your ESP settings can be viewed in the menu
- Teammates - allows you to add players to your friends list
World & Loot ESP
- Zombies (Distance, Box, Name) - enable wh showing zombies
- Vehicles (Name, Distance, Unlocked, Fuel, Health, Energy) - display of transport with some filters
- Animals (Name, Distance) - esp showing wild animals
- Loot ESP (Name, Distance) - wallhack for displaying loot
- Item Filter by Rarity - filter items by rarity
- Item Filter By Category - filter items by category
- Custom Colors - customize colors for different types of ESP in this tab
- Max Distance - limit the range of different types of ESP from this tab
Loot ESP Categories (Filters)
- All - show all loot
- Gun - display of firearms
- Magazine
- Weapon Upgrade - weapon modules
- Melee - melee weapon
- Food - food products
- Medical - items for treatment
- Trap - traps
- Key - keys
- Clothing - various clothes that you can put on yourself
- Debug - in this mode all loot is highlighted with additional info, may be needed to add new filters
Misc (Other Ancient Features )
- FOV Changer (Scope / Hip) - ability to change the viewing angle
- Offset (Horizontal / Vertical / Depth)
- No Sway - disable camera sway when shooting
- No Shake - disable camera shaking when shooting
- Weapon Info - display information about weapons (firing range, etc.)
- Spy Notification
- Chart
- Compass
- Satellite
- Disable Exit Timer
- Free Camera - free camera mode, allows you to fly through walls and view other players' bases
- Panic Key - a key that, when pressed, will completely turn off the software