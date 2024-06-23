Radar Cheat for Escape From Tarkov (EFT)
Information about cheat
Welcome to our store. On this page we invite you to familiarize yourself with one of our products - a private radar for Escape From Tarkov. This software is a very reliable and high-quality tool for those who like to play carefully and safely. EFT radar has settings for almost complete customization: size, scale, transparency, colors, display elements. With this cheat, you can see players, bots, loot and other useful objects. As you know, there are many much more powerful cheats in Tarkov, so the chance of a ban for using the radar will be as low as possible, we would even say that the chance is almost zero. In short, if you need a decent and extremely safe product with a guarantee of long-term Undetected status, then the radar is an excellent choice. We hope that you are interested in our new exclusive. We wish you successful raids!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher
Player Radar for Tarkov
- Players - display players on the radar
- Bots - show bots using radar
- SCAVs - display of scavs (humanbots)
- Bosses - show bosses locations
- Visible Check - marks separately those who are in direct line of sight
- Custom Colors - detailed color settings for all Player Radar categories
- Distance - show distance to characters on radar
Loot Radar for EFT (Items)
- Containers - radar shows containers with loot
- Corpses - display of bodies of dead players
- Items - separately lying objects
- Prices - show the cost of items/containers/corpses
- Distance - distance to objects/containers/corpses
- Min Price Filter - display only items more expensive than the minimum price you set
- Icons - different categories of items are displayed with different icons for convenience
- Colors - the ability to choose colors for different types of loot
Loot Categories (Item Categories in Tarkov Radar)
- Keys - shows keys
- Containers - containers containing loot
- Barter - items for barter
- Provisions - provisions, products, food
- Equipment - various equipment
- Medicine - subjects related to medicine and treatment
- Scopes - sights, optics
- Silencers - mufflers
- Weapon - guns
- Ammo - ammunition
- Magazines - gun magazines
- Tactical Devices - tactical devices (gadgets)
- Weapon Parts - weapon parts
- Special Equipment - special equipment
- Ammo Boxes - boxes with cartridges
- Maps - maps
Other EFT Radar Settings (Misc)
- Language (Russian, English) - select language for the cheat menu
- Radar Width - width of the radar window
- Radar Height - height of the radar window
- Alpha (Transparency) - transparency of the radar window background (in %)
- Scale - display scale on the radar
- Load CFG - load radar settings (config)
- Save CFG - save radar settings (create config)
- Built-In Spoofer - built-in HWID-Spoofer to bypass HWID-ban