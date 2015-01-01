Information about cheat

SMG for Hunt: Showdown – is a balanced private solution with an optimal price-to-feature ratio. It features a vector aimbot with custom prediction: configure bullet flight speed for specific weapons (Mosin or Sparks, for example) to hit moving targets even at long distances. A detailed ESP for players will help you keep enemies in sight, while the informative ESP for items and zombies allows you to control the tactical situation on the map. The built-in HWID spoofer protects against hardware bans and reduces the risk of getting banned. A convenient menu with dual-language support, thoughtful protection, and an affordable price make SMG a reliable choice for hunters who value stability and results.