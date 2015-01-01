SMG Software for Hunt Showdown
Information about cheat
SMG for Hunt: Showdown – is a balanced private solution with an optimal price-to-feature ratio. It features a vector aimbot with custom prediction: configure bullet flight speed for specific weapons (Mosin or Sparks, for example) to hit moving targets even at long distances. A detailed ESP for players will help you keep enemies in sight, while the informative ESP for items and zombies allows you to control the tactical situation on the map. The built-in HWID spoofer protects against hardware bans and reduces the risk of getting banned. A convenient menu with dual-language support, thoughtful protection, and an affordable price make SMG a reliable choice for hunters who value stability and results.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: INTEL & AMD
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Vector Aim Bot)
- Vector Aimbot – A type of aimbot that mimics human behavior, suitable for legitimate gameplay with cheats
- Enable – toggle Aimbot on/off
- Aim Key – Key to activate aim
- Auto Switch Target – Automatically switches the aimbot's target
- Prediction – Aims ahead of moving targets, configurable for bullet velocity prediction
- FOV – Field of view for the aimbot
- Smooth – Adjust aim smoothness
- Max Distance – Maximum distance for aimbot
- Show FOV – Display aimbot's field of view as a circle
- Crosshair – Displays a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Bones – Select target body part for aimbot (head, neck, body, pelvis, arms)
Wallhack for Hunters
- Box – Wallhack displayed as boxes
- Box Style – Customize box appearance (color, type, filled background)
- Name – Displays players' nicknames
- Health – Shows the player's HP level
- Skeleton – Wallhack displayed as skeletons
- Snaplines – Draws lines to enemies for better visibility
- Distance – Displays the distance to targets in meters
- Max Distance – Maximum distance for ESP
Objects, Monsters and Loot ESP
- Corpse – Display corpses of defeated enemies
- Grunt – Display locations of all zombies
- Dog – Display dog locations
- WaterDevil – Show locations of water monsters
- Immolator – Show locations of zombie flamethrowers
- Supply – Display supply locations
- Extraction – Show evacuation points
- Clue – Display boss hunt clues
- Trap – Show traps on the map
- Attractor – Shows lure points on the map
- Explodable – Highlights explosive objects
- Revolver – Display revolver locations on the map
- Shotgun – Display shotguns
- Rifle – Display rifles
- Special – Display special items
- Item – Displays common items (consumables)
Other SMG Hunt Features
- Battle-Mode – Enables only ESP for Hunters while disabling all other ESP
- Menu Key – Set a custom key for displaying the SMG menu
- Panic Key – Completely unloads the cheat from game memory upon pressing
- Configs (Save, Load, Reset) – Config system for interacting with the cheat
- Font Settings – Allows font customization and size adjustments
- Color Settings – Customize colors for almost every ESP (Wallhack) element
- HWID Spoofer – Built-in Spoofer to bypass hardware bans
