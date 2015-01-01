Arcane Hunt Showdown Software
Information about cheat
Arcane for Hunt: Showdown – is a powerful private solution designed for those who value accuracy, convenience, and security. The software features a flexible Aimbot with fine-tuning: choose which targets the AIM will work on and fully control the shooting process. A highly detailed ESP displays players, zombies, and monsters, while the enhanced Wallhack for items and loot helps quickly find the necessary equipment and valuable resources. The built-in HWID-Spoofer allows bypassing hardware bans, and the StreamProof technology ensures that the menu and visual elements of Arcane won't be visible on screenshots, videos, or streams. The software is perfect for a legitimate gameplay style: safe, stable, and featuring a user-friendly menu with comprehensive customization options.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & iNTEL
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable – turn Aimbot on/off
- Aim Key – activation key for Aimbot
- First Key - first activation key for Aimbot (hold to use)
- Second Key - second activation key for Aimbot (hold to use)
- Aim Mode (Hold, Always) – Aimbot operation mode (while holding the key, always active)
- Aim at Players – Aimbot will target hunters
- Aim at Zombie – Aimbot will target zombies
- Aim at Dummy – Aimbot will target dummies (targets)
- FOV – action zone (radius) within which Aimbot will function
- Show FOV – shows the Aimbot action radius as a circle
- FOV Color – configure the color of the FOV action zone circle
- Bones – choose hitboxes Aimbot will aim at (Head, Neck, Chest, Pelvis)
- Smooth – smoothens the aiming movement when targeting
- Max Distance – maximum range of Aimbot
Loot and Objects ESP
- Distance – distance to the target in meters
- Max Distance - ESP range settings for Loot
- Pistol – shows pistols
- Rifle – shows rifles
- Shotgun – shows shotguns
- Sniper – shows sniper weapons
- Crossbow – location of crossbows
- Other – other weapons (melee)
- Grenades – various grenades
- Interactive Object – items for interaction
- Boxes – supply boxes
- Traps – location of traps
- Skills – shows the location of skills (perks) on the map
- Drones – shows active drones
- Medicine – displays medkits/bandages
- Hint – shows clues (hints)
- Exit Zone – shows evacuation points
- WaterDevil – location of water demons
Wallhack for Hunters (WH)
- Glow – activates the glow of hunter models
- Box – WH in the form of 2D boxes
- Box Style (2D, Corners, Filled) - configure the appearance of boxes
- Skeleton – WH for enemies in the form of skeletons
- Snaplines – WH in the form of lines
- Name – shows players' nicknames
- Level – shows the level of the hunter
- XP – shows the amount of experience of the hunter
- Gender – shows the hunter’s gender
- Health – shows the HP of hunters
- Distance – distance to the target in meters
- Max Distance - ESP range settings
Zombies and Dummy ESP
- Glow – activates silhouette glow
- Box – WH in the form of 2D boxes
- Box Style (2D, Corners, Filled) - configure the appearance of boxes
- Snaplines – draws lines to zombies
- Name – shows the type of zombie
- Distance – distance to the target in meters
- Max Distance - distance for displaying zombies and targets
Other Features of Arcane Hunt
- Battle Mode – combat mode in which all ESP is disabled, leaving only WH on players
- Menu Key – select the key to open/hide the menu
- Panic Key (Unload) – pressing the key will unload the cheat from the game
- Crosshair – displays a static crosshair in the center of the screen
- StreamProof – complete bypass of screen recording, broadcasting, and screenshots
- HWID-Spoofer – built-in Spoofer to protect against hardware bans and bypass them
- Configs (Save, Load, Reset, Share) – ability to save, load, and share your settings
- Custom Colors – allows you to set custom colors for many ESP elements
- Language (RU, EN, CN) – Arcane supports three languages: Russian, English, Chinese
