Information about cheat

Arcane for Hunt: Showdown – is a powerful private solution designed for those who value accuracy, convenience, and security. The software features a flexible Aimbot with fine-tuning: choose which targets the AIM will work on and fully control the shooting process. A highly detailed ESP displays players, zombies, and monsters, while the enhanced Wallhack for items and loot helps quickly find the necessary equipment and valuable resources. The built-in HWID-Spoofer allows bypassing hardware bans, and the StreamProof technology ensures that the menu and visual elements of Arcane won't be visible on screenshots, videos, or streams. The software is perfect for a legitimate gameplay style: safe, stable, and featuring a user-friendly menu with comprehensive customization options.