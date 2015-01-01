Information about cheat

SMG BE Spoofer — an advanced software solution for modifying system hardware identifiers and increasing anonymity in games protected by the BattleEye anti-cheat. The tool works at the hardware and OS level, spoofing key HWID parameters and cleaning traces of past bans. The spoofer changes BIOS serial numbers, CPU IDs, motherboard and RAM identifiers, disk serial numbers (HDD, SSD, NVMe, M.2), partition GUIDs, network adapter MAC addresses, and Windows data. After spoofing, the system additionally cleans BattleEye logs and journal entries, including traces of bans. SMG BE Spoofer is used in games protected by BattleEye, including DayZ, Escape from Tarkov, Rainbow Six Siege, Squad, Arma 2/3, Deadside, SCUM, Insurgency Sandstorm, and other projects using similar anti-cheat systems. The tool is designed with a focus on stability and deep system masking. After spoofing, temporary data and logs are cleared to minimize traces of previous identifiers.