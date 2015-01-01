SMG Battle‑Eye HWID Spoofer (SMG Spoofer)
Information about cheat
SMG BE Spoofer — an advanced software solution for modifying system hardware identifiers and increasing anonymity in games protected by the BattleEye anti-cheat. The tool works at the hardware and OS level, spoofing key HWID parameters and cleaning traces of past bans. The spoofer changes BIOS serial numbers, CPU IDs, motherboard and RAM identifiers, disk serial numbers (HDD, SSD, NVMe, M.2), partition GUIDs, network adapter MAC addresses, and Windows data. After spoofing, the system additionally cleans BattleEye logs and journal entries, including traces of bans. SMG BE Spoofer is used in games protected by BattleEye, including DayZ, Escape from Tarkov, Rainbow Six Siege, Squad, Arma 2/3, Deadside, SCUM, Insurgency Sandstorm, and other projects using similar anti-cheat systems. The tool is designed with a focus on stability and deep system masking. After spoofing, temporary data and logs are cleared to minimize traces of previous identifiers.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Any
Supported Games
- DayZ
- Scum
- ARMA 2
- ARMA 3
- SQUAD
- Deadside
- Destiny 2
- Planetside 2
- Escape from Tarkov
- World War 3 (WW3)
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Insurgency Sandstorm
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Other games with the Battle Eye (BE) anti‑cheat
SMG BE Spoofed Data
- Disk partition GUIDs
- BIOS serial numbers
- Registry data (Regedit)
- CPU ID (processor identifier)
- Windows product serial numbers
- Motherboard serial numbers
- MAC addresses of network adapters
- RAM serial numbers
- Storage device serial numbers (HDD, SSD, NVMe, M.2)
