PussyCat Software for Gray Zone Warfare (GZW)
Information about cheat
Welcome the private cheat Pussycat for Gray Zone Warfare — a reliable and stable solution from a tested developer. This software combines simplicity, functionality, and safety. You'll get a precise aimbot with legitimate-play adjustments, an informative ESP/WH displaying players, bots, and other important objects, as well as Loot ESP for highlighting quest items and containers with valuable loot. Additionally, features like radar, speedhack, shadow disabling, and server ping display are implemented for convenience. The cheat demonstrates excellent performance without FPS drops and has a low ban risk due to reliable protection. The developer regularly updates the product and expands functionality, maintaining an affordable price, making Pussycat the perfect choice for comfortable and confident gameplay in GZW.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Player - enable aimbot for players
- Bot - aimbot activated for bots
- Aim Key - button to activate aimbot
- Hitboxes - choose the body part where aimbot will hit
- FOV - aimbot's working area
- FOV Draw - display aimbot's circle
- FOV Filled - fill the circle for better visibility
- Ammo Count - display the number of bullets on screen
- Max Distance - working range of the aimbot
Visuals (WH)
- Players - ESP for players
- Bot - WH will display bots
- Box - WH in the form of boxes
- Box Style - ESP box style (full, edges)
- Snaplines - WH in the form of lines
- Snaplines Style - configure the appearance of the lines
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- Names - display player nicknames/names
- Health - enemy HP as a bar
- Ignore Team - ignore WH on your squad
- Containers - display loot containers
- Max Distance - working range of ESP
Items ESP
- Items ESP - display loot containers, quest items, etc.
- State - display container status (open or closed)
- Buildings
- Containers
- Collectible items
- Quest items
- Other items
- Other objects
Other features of Pussycat GZW
- Radar - additional window showing enemies on the radar
- Crosshair - customizable crosshair with flexible appearance settings
- Disable Shadows - disable in-game shadows (+fps)
- Speedhack - increase movement speed (configurable)
- Show Ping - display your server ping
- Font Settings - configure text size for ESP
- Configs - system for quick storage and loading of settings
- Menu Key - key to open the Pussycat GZW menu
