Information about cheat

Fecurity — a premium private software for Gray Zone Warfare created for players who value flexibility, information, and a high level of comfort. The solution is designed in the developer’s signature style and equipped with a beautiful, easy-to-use menu that allows quick and precise configuration of all elements to fit your playstyle. The arsenal includes an advanced aimbot with two operating modes. Vector Aim provides smooth and natural tracking suitable for legit gameplay, while Silent Aim allows hitting targets within the FOV without moving your crosshair. For additional convenience, there is a separate hitbox selection window with clear visualization. ESP / WallHack provides detailed information about players and loot: level, character name, nickname, distance to target, health level, and other parameters. The visual elements are highly customizable — you can adjust colors, styles, and display elements. Loot ESP shows detailed item information and has a separate hotkey for quick toggle on and off. The functionality is complemented by useful options: ammo count display, current fire mode indicator, removal of helmet visor effect, long jumps, and stamina restoration. Fecurity is a premium solution for GZW with an excellent balance of price, features, and quality. This cheat works only on Intel processors!