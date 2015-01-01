Fecurity Software for Gray Zone Warfare (GZW)
Fecurity — a premium private software for Gray Zone Warfare created for players who value flexibility, information, and a high level of comfort. The solution is designed in the developer’s signature style and equipped with a beautiful, easy-to-use menu that allows quick and precise configuration of all elements to fit your playstyle. The arsenal includes an advanced aimbot with two operating modes. Vector Aim provides smooth and natural tracking suitable for legit gameplay, while Silent Aim allows hitting targets within the FOV without moving your crosshair. For additional convenience, there is a separate hitbox selection window with clear visualization. ESP / WallHack provides detailed information about players and loot: level, character name, nickname, distance to target, health level, and other parameters. The visual elements are highly customizable — you can adjust colors, styles, and display elements. Loot ESP shows detailed item information and has a separate hotkey for quick toggle on and off. The functionality is complemented by useful options: ammo count display, current fire mode indicator, removal of helmet visor effect, long jumps, and stamina restoration. Fecurity is a premium solution for GZW with an excellent balance of price, features, and quality. This cheat works only on Intel processors!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel Only
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aim (Vector & Silent)
- Enable - enables or disables the aimbot
- Aimbot Type - type of aimbot (Vector or Silent)
- Visible Only - aim only at targets in direct line of sight
- Enemy Only - aimbot works only on enemies
- Vertical Degree Per Second - limit for vertical aiming speed
- Horizontal Degree Per Second - limit for horizontal aiming speed
- Recoil Compensation - compensates weapon recoil while shooting
- Draw FOV - displays the aimbot working area on screen
- FOV - adjusts the target acquisition area size
- Target Switch Delay - delay between switching targets
- Nearest Coefficient - prioritizes the body part closest to the crosshair
- Magic Bullet - bullets reach enemies through walls and obstacles
- Hitbox Priority - selection of priority hitboxes
- Aim Key - main key to activate aim
- Second Aim Key - additional activation key
- Toggle Key - key to turn aimbot on and off
Player WH (Wallhack)
- Enable - enables player ESP
- Enemy Only - displays only enemies
- Box - highlights players with 2D boxes
- Box Outline - additional outline for boxes
- Health - displays players' health
- Skeleton - ESP in the form of a character skeleton
- Skeleton Thickness - adjusts skeleton line thickness
- Show Level - displays character level
- Show Hero Name - displays the character's name
- Show Player Name - displays the player's nickname
- Show Glow - highlights players with glow
- Show Distance - displays distance to the target
- Corpse Distance - corpse rendering distance
- Max Distance - maximum ESP rendering distance
Loot ESP (Items)
- Enabled - enables loot display
- Item Info - choose what information to show for items
- Max Distance - maximum loot rendering distance
- Loot Key - key to toggle loot ESP
- Ammunition
- Armor
- Equipment
- Provisions
- Accessories
- Access Cards
- Containers
Other Fecurity GZW Features
- Invisible Opacity - adjusts opacity of ESP elements
- Ammo Widget - displays ammunition information
- Fire Mode - displays the current firing mode
- Remove Visor - removes the helmet visor visual effect
- Edge Slide - increased jumps and stamina recovery
- Developer Mode - activates developer mode
- Distance Unit - selects distance measurement units
- Menu Key - menu opening key
- ESP Colors - configure box, skeleton, and text colors
- UI Colors - customize interface and menu colors
- Quest Helper - assistant for completing quests
