Pussycat for The Isle Evrima / Horde
Information about cheat
Introducing one of the most interesting and stable private software tools for The Isle Evrima and Horde — the cheat Pussycat. This tool was created to ensure a comfortable and captivating experience, making the survival process on the island more dynamic and rich without ruining the atmosphere of the game. It includes a precise aimbot, which will help to accurately attack other dinos with flexible settings tailored to your playstyle. The informative ESP (WH) displays all entities with key parameters — weight, growth, class, and distance to the target. Additionally, there’s World ESP to display locations of fallen bodies, meat, fruits, mushrooms, herbs, and water sources — everything essential for effective survival. Apart from standard features, Pussycat comes equipped with a set of useful exploits: disabling ability point expenditure, removing cooldowns between attacks, preventing fractures, extending attack distance, and simplifying dino movements. All this makes the gameplay more comfortable while maintaining the interest and spirit of the game. The cheat boasts high stability, excellent optimization, and an affordable price. Pussycat is the perfect choice for those looking to survive in style, effectively and without unnecessary limitations.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Aimbot - automatic aiming at players
- Aim Key - keys to activate automatic aiming
- Lock Target - aimbot will stay locked on the target until it is destroyed
- Distance - activation distance of the aimbot
- FOV - field of view for the aimbot
- Smooth - smoothing of aimbot movements
- Draw FOV - display the aimbot's working area as a circle
- Filled FOV - adds a visual style for FOV
- Color FOV - allows setting your preferred FOV color
- Draw Arrows - draws arrows around the aiming area
Visuals ESP (WH)
- Show Entities - enables WH to display entities
- BOX - WH in the form of boxes
- Box Type - type of box display (full, corner)
- Snaplines - WH in the form of lines to entities
- Snaplines Style - line display type
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Health - shows HP level (bar, text)
- Names - shows the name
- Growth - displays the entity's growth percentage
- Weight - displays the entity's weight in kg
- Classname - displays the current class an entity belongs to
- Ignore Team - WH will ignore your allies
- Show All - shows absolutely everything
- Max Distance - WH working range (maximum 2000m)
- Custom Colors - allows setting custom colors for certain ESP parameters
World ESP (Environment)
- Show Objects - enable/disable WH for object display in the environment
- Bodies of the deceased
- Meat
- Fruits
- Medicinal herbs
- Mushrooms
- Water
- Max Distance - object display range in meters
Exploits
- No Cost Ability - ability requires no point expenditure
- No Cooldown Attack - removes cooldown between attacks
- NO Fractured - disables fractures
- Omnimovement - removes movement constraints for dinos
- Instant Rotation - instant rotation of your dino
- Far Bite Range - increases attack range
Other features of Pussycat The Isle
- Radar - an additional window showing all dinos within the radius
- Disable Shadows - disables shadows in the game
- FOV Changer - increases field of view
- Change Sky - sky settings (brightness, moon)
- No Fog - removes fog
- Crosshair - custom crosshair at the center of the screen
- Menu Key - allows setting your key to open the menu
- Font Settings - ability to configure ESP font size
- Configs - system to save and load cheat settings
- Languages - supports 2 languages: English, Russian
