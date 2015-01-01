Melonity Software for Foxhole
Information about cheat
Melonity is a premium and truly unique solution for Foxhole with no direct analogues. It’s difficult to call this product an ordinary cheat — it’s a multifunctional game tool designed to maximize team efficiency and give you full control over the battlefield. Melonity includes classic combat features such as aimbot and ESP / WallHack, but its functionality goes far beyond that. The software offers a wide set of automatic scripts: resource farming, automatic deployment to points, repairing and building, collecting resources without manual actions, and much more. For reconnaissance, it provides free camera flight and artillery strike zone display, giving a serious tactical advantage. The unique gameplay tools also stand out. Melonity can translate other players’ speech into a selected language — the translation appears as text right above the character, completely removing the language barrier in team play. Additional advanced camera settings are available: distance, zoom, view modes, detaching the camera from the character, and other parameters. Melonity belongs to the premium segment, yet remains affordable. It is the perfect choice for players who want not just to play, but to bring maximum value to their team and influence the outcome of the war in Foxhole.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam
Player Settings (Movement)
- Auto Movement - automatic character movement in the selected direction
- Move Forward Bind - bind for moving forward in auto‑movement mode
- Move Backward Bind - bind for moving backward in auto‑movement mode
- Stop on WASD - automatic stop when pressing W, A, S, D
- Stop on Enemy Detected - stop when an enemy is detected
- Free Camera While Running - free camera control while running
- Auto Sprint - automatic sprint activation
- Followbot - automatic following of a selected player
- Switch Follow Target - switch follow target by bind
- Stop Follow on WASD - stop following when manually controlling movement
- Auto Hammer - automatic use of the construction hammer
- Auto Build - automatic construction of prepared blueprints
- Build Search Distance - blueprint search radius
- Dry Trenches - automatic trench draining
- Auto Gather - automatic resource gathering
- Repeat Pull - repeat last item‑pull action
- Disable if Storage Empty - stop when storage is empty
Wallhack (ESP)
- Enable Object Info - enable object highlighting
- Faction Tabs - separate settings for Ally / Enemy / Neutral
- Infantry Info - display infantry information
- Vehicle Info - display vehicle information
- Building Info - display building information
- Health Bar - display health bar
- Inventory Info - display inventory
- Name Display - display name or title
- Skeleton Type - type of displayed skeleton
- Box Type - type of boxes
- Always Visible Model - show models through obstacles
- Local Player Info - character information panel
- Self Health Bar - health bar for character and vehicles
- Tracking Line - line from player to object
- Hide Line if Visible - hide line when in direct sight
- Start Distance - minimum display distance
- End Distance - maximum display distance
- Highlight Interactive Objects - highlight interactive objects
MapHack (Radar)
- ESP Map Enable - enable ESP on the map
- Minimap Enable - enable extended minimap
- Minimap Scale - minimap panel scale
- Icon Scale - icon scale
- Map Zoom - map zoom
- Cache Time - object cache duration
- Minimap Color - minimap color
- Road Color - road color
- Show Objects - displayed objects
- Show Teams - display allies and enemies
- Show Player Count - display number of players
- Map Scanner - scan current hex
- Scan Debris - search for debris
- Cyclic Scan - cyclic scanning
- Random Scan Position - random scan point
- Start Scan Key - scan activation bind
Exploits
- Move in UI - move character with UI open
- Ignore Some Building Rules - ignore some building restrictions
- Ignore Building Cooldown - disable delay between blueprint placements
- Ignore Lack of Fuel - operate vehicles without fuel
- Ignore Artillery Restrictions - remove artillery usage restrictions
- Ignore Disabled Vehicle - operate damaged vehicles
- Vehicle Ignore Time - duration of damage‑ignore mode
Artillery Scripts
- Artillery Calculator - calculate distance and azimuth for artillery fire
- Target Position - set target position
- Artillery Position - set artillery position
- Weather Display - display weather conditions
- Shell Spread Area - visualize shell spread area
Voice Chat and Camera
- Voice Transcription - convert player speech to text
- Speech Model - choose recognition model
- Language Detection - automatic language detection
- Buffer Timeout - buffer delay
- Show Text Above Players - display text above players
- Text Display Time - text display duration
- Translation Enable - enable translation
- Translate To - translation target language
- Load Model - load model
- Show History - show history
- Free Camera - free camera movement
- Camera Activation Key - camera activation key
- Camera Mode - camera mode
- Camera Behavior Settings - camera behavior configuration
Other Melonity Foxhole Features
- FPS Unlocker - remove FPS limit
- FOV Changer - change field of view
- FOV Change Method - method of FOV adjustment
- Custom Range - display a circle with a defined radius
- Search Items - search items in bases and storages
- Background Scan - background item scanning
- Panel Open Key - panel open key
- Logistics Helper - calculate missing resources for the base
- Highlight Interactive Objects - highlight interactive objects
- Auto Command Trader - automatic processing of player trade commands
- Allowed SteamID List - list of SteamIDs allowed to send trade commands
- Auto Command from List - execute commands only from selected players
- Languages - Melonity menu supports multiple languages (Russian, English, Chinese)
