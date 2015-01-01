Information about cheat

Melonity is a premium and truly unique solution for Foxhole with no direct analogues. It’s difficult to call this product an ordinary cheat — it’s a multifunctional game tool designed to maximize team efficiency and give you full control over the battlefield. Melonity includes classic combat features such as aimbot and ESP / WallHack, but its functionality goes far beyond that. The software offers a wide set of automatic scripts: resource farming, automatic deployment to points, repairing and building, collecting resources without manual actions, and much more. For reconnaissance, it provides free camera flight and artillery strike zone display, giving a serious tactical advantage. The unique gameplay tools also stand out. Melonity can translate other players’ speech into a selected language — the translation appears as text right above the character, completely removing the language barrier in team play. Additional advanced camera settings are available: distance, zoom, view modes, detaching the camera from the character, and other parameters. Melonity belongs to the premium segment, yet remains affordable. It is the perfect choice for players who want not just to play, but to bring maximum value to their team and influence the outcome of the war in Foxhole.