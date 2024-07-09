Dayz Pussycat (Reliable External Software)
Information about cheat
This time we will tell you about a very good software for Dayz. Pussycat is a basic External cheat with a fairly wide range of features. In addition, for External software, there is quite good performance and smooth ESP. Pussycat includes Silent Aimbot, WH, Loot ESP with many filters and a wide range of exploit features. The software is equipped with a convenient and stylish menu that supports both English and Russian. The settings are intuitive and simple, you will not get confused. Launching is also quite simple and there should be no difficulties. If you prefer external cheats, then you will not go wrong by choosing Pussycat for Dayz :)
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Silent)
- Silent Aimbot - a powerful type of aim, bullets hit targets, the sight does not twitch
- Aimbot Key - key to activate the aimbot
- Hitbox - the body part where the cheat will be aimed
- Targets (Players / Zombies / Animals / Mutants) - targets for aim
- Max Distance - maximum range of the aim (in meters)
- FOV - the size of the aimbot's working area
- Draw FOV - show the aiming area as a circle around the sight
- Filled FOV - fill the background of the aim circle with a dark transparent background
- FOV Color - the color of the aim circle line
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Show Players - show players using ESP
- Box ESP (Corners, 2D Boxes) - input in the form of boxes
- Distance - distance in meters to players
- Max Distance
- Snaplines
- Skeleton
- Name
- Inventory
- Item In Hands
- Health (Value & Bar)
- Dead
Other ESP (Zombies / Animals / Cars)
- Show Zombies
- Zombie Box (Corner, 2D Box)
- Zombie Skeleton
- Distance
- Max Distance
- Animals / Mutants
- Vehicle
- Vehicle Attachments
- Vehicle Inventory