This article contains guides for the following products: Melonity Foxhole, Melonity Dota 2.

Software Manual

Step-by-step instructions for Melonity cheats:

After successful payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat, a link to this page, and a link to the loader. Prepare to download and run the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed on your PC, we recommend uninstalling them, as they may prevent the software from launching correctly.

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender using Defender Control, which can be downloaded from this link. The password for the archive is sordum. Now that protection is disabled, you need to log in to your Melonity account. Create a new account or log in to an existing one. All the necessary links were sent to you along with the key and other materials. During authorization, you will need to select your game. You can then switch between games in your account and the loader. After logging in, you'll be taken to your profile's main page. First, you need to activate your key. Click the promo code activation button, paste your key, and click "Activate." The subscription will be added to your account. Next, on this page, you need to download the Visual C++ Redist x64 packages. Run the downloaded package installer as administrator and follow the installation instructions. Now, on the same page, click "Download Launcher." Once the launcher is downloaded, you need to place it in the root of your C drive. You can create a folder C:\Melonity and place the file there. Next, run the launcher file as administrator and wait for all files to load, then log in to your account. After logging in, you'll need to select your game. You can then switch to another game if needed. To launch the cheat, click "Start Playing." After a short loading time, the launcher will launch the game for you and close. The Melonity software menu will appear in the game's main menu. The Melonity cheat has been successfully launched! Enjoy the game.

Next, the cheat settings menu can be opened/closed by pressing the Insert key.

Video Instructions

Melonity launch guide in video form:

Error FAQ

Common errors and solutions:

The most common issue is Windows Defender/Antivirus being enabled. Completely disable Windows Defender (as we described earlier) and uninstall other antivirus software.

Update Visual C++ libraries. You can download them from this link.

You should also update DirectX. You can download it from this link.

FaceIt and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats installed on your PC also interfere with the software. Remove them using Add or Remove Programs.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-Based Protection. Open the START menu and search for "Reputation-Based Protection." Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Sometimes the software may not launch due to problems connecting to the servers. In this case, you should try running the loader with the VPN enabled.

If you encounter any difficulties, you can always contact our support team for help via the online chat widget here on the website.

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

We also recommend checking out our other Foxhole Cheats, Dota 2 Cheats.

Enjoy the game, we always look forward to your future purchases and positive feedback!