Melonity Software for Dota 2
Information about cheat
Melonity — a leading premium project for Dota 2 designed as a full-fledged game assistant for confident MMR growth. It’s not just a set of visual tools but a deep system of automation, analytics, and assistance in micro and macro gameplay that genuinely affects match results. Melonity includes over 200 well‑implemented features and advanced scripts for nearly all heroes. The Kill Stealer automatically finishes off enemies based on real damage, cooldowns, and conditions, increasing KDA and fight efficiency. Hero Combo Helpers allow you to perfectly execute complex combos and saves on heroes like Phoenix, Mirana, Rubick, Techies, and more. The ESP system gives full control of the situation: ultimate cooldowns, enemy items, wards and their radiuses, positioning, and facing direction. The Safeguard module automatically protects the hero and allies using Auto BKB, save-blinks, dispels, and reflections, often preventing one-shots and initiations. Analytics features are also worth noting: Roshan and Aegis timers, enemy buybacks, power‑spike indicators, net worth and experience comparison. Creeps Automation ensures perfect lane control — last hitting, denying, creep blocking, stacking, and pulling. Melonity provides maximum control, automation of key actions, and unleashes the potential of complex heroes on a new level.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: NVIDIA & AMD
- Client: Steam
General Features
- Unlock All Emoticons – unlocks all in‑game emotes and voice lines
- Dota Plus Unlock – unlocks Dota Plus visual elements without a subscription
- Inventory Changer – allows visually adding items to the inventory
- Clear Inventory Config – clears the current inventory configuration
- Cursor Trail – displays a visual trail behind the mouse cursor
- Trail Type – selects the cursor trail shape
- Trail Color – customizes the trail color
- Trail Length – adjusts the trail length
- Trail Glow – adds a glow effect to the trail
- Auto Accept Match – automatically accepts a found match
- Accept Delay – delay before auto‑accepting a match
- Random Accept Delay – adds a random delay for disguise
- Environment Changer – changes the visual environment of the map
- Day Lighting – configures daytime lighting
- Night Lighting – configures nighttime lighting
- Lighting Presets – ready‑made lighting presets
- Saturation Control – adjusts image saturation
- Rune Model Changer – replaces visual rune models
- Rune Type Replace – selects rune types for replacement
- Rune Color Change – changes rune display color
Player Settings
- Kill Stealer – automatically finishes off enemy heroes when you have enough damage
- Kill Stealer Panel – displays damage sources and heroes involved in the kill
- Kill Stealer Fast Disable – instantly disables Kill Stealer with a hotkey
- Additional Enemy HP – adds virtual HP for more accurate kill calculations
- Damage Indicator – shows potential damage to the selected target
- Kill Opportunity Indicator – visually indicates the possibility of killing a target
- Camera Hack – removes default camera distance limits (configurable)
- Auto Glyph – automatically uses Glyph Fortification when a tower is threatened (configurable)
- Auto Messages – automatically sends preset messages at match start and end
- Auto Pick – automatically picks a hero during the pick phase
- Auto Captain Pick – automatically selects the captain in appropriate modes
- Pick Random Hero – picks a random hero
- Preferred Lane – sets a preferred lane
- Auto Ban – automatically bans the selected hero
- Highlight Hero – highlights the selected hero in the list
- Rune Script – automates rune control and pickup (configurable)
- Auto Pause – automatically pauses the game under set conditions
- Chat Roll Spam – automatically sends the /roll command
Information
- Buildings on heroes – displays optimal items and skill builds depending on the hero’s role
- Show facets – shows the selected hero facets
- Show recommended abilities – displays the recommended ability build order
- Meta Picker – displays current meta information and the best heroes to pick
- Display hero rank – shows the hero's rank
- Display winrate – displays the hero’s win rate
- Highlight best heroes – highlights the strongest heroes
- Ignore rank for pick – ignores rank when choosing a hero
- Display heroes with rank – filters heroes by rank (S, A, B, C, D)
- Items Panel – displays a panel with enemy items
- Roshan Alt+LMB – quick Roshan timer ping using Alt + LMB
- Information around hero – shows additional info around enemy heroes
- HP and MP panel – displays allies’ HP and MP
- Information about runes – shows information about rune spawns
Hero Features
- Combo Key – activates automatic ability and item combos for the selected hero
- Items – selects items to be used in the combo
- Spells – selects abilities to be used in the combo
- Priority of Break Linken – sets priority for abilities/items used to break Linken’s Sphere
- Disable All Items – disables the use of all items in combo
- Disable All Spells – disables the use of all abilities in combo
- Hit from Invisibility – allows starting a combo immediately after leaving invisibility
- Ignore Attack Commands – removes auto‑attacks from combo logic
- Don’t Follow Cursor – performs combo without orienting to the cursor position
- Hit & Run – automatically retreats after performing a combo
Creeps
- Last Hit Indicator – highlights creeps that can be last‑hit
- Health Prediction – predicts creep HP considering incoming damage
- Attack Timing Helper – helps choose the correct timing for a last‑hit
- Auto Deny – automatically denies allied creeps when possible
- Creep Blocker – automatically blocks creeps at the start of the game
- Lane Equilibrium Helper – helps maintain lane equilibrium
- Neutral Camp ESP – displays neutral camps
- Camp Stack Timer – shows timing for stacking camps
- Auto Stack – automatically stacks neutral camps
- Auto Pull – automatically performs lane pulls
- Jungle Route Helper – suggests optimal jungle farming routes
- Creep Wave Timer – displays creep wave spawn timings
ESP (Visuals)
- Visible by Enemy – shows an effect around you (particle) when enemy heroes see you
- MapHack – shows enemy information in fog of war based on spells used, teleports, neutral attacks, Roshan attacks, etc.
- Show Hidden Spells – displays hidden abilities
- Ward Tracker – shows enemy‑placed wards
- Show Cleared Camps – hides camp icon on minimap if cleared by enemies in fog
- Illusion ESP – highlights the real hero among illusions
- Show Dropped Items – displays items dropped on the ground in fog of war
- Jungle Helper – shows paths that can be taken through the jungle
- Show Courier – calculates and displays enemy courier trajectory on minimap
- Respawn MapHack – shows estimated position and respawn timer of enemy heroes at their fountain
- Ability Alerts (Minimap) – displays various abilities on the minimap
Safeguard
- Auto Save Ally – automatically uses abilities and items to save allies in danger
- Auto Use Defensive Items – uses defensive items upon receiving critical damage
- Auto Blink Escape – automatically uses Blink Dagger to escape danger
- Auto Dodge Spells – helps dodge targeted and dangerous enemy abilities
- Dodge by Movement – avoids damage through automatic movement
- Disable Counter – automatically responds with disable to enemy initiation
- Anti‑Initiation – prevents enemy initiation when conditions are met
- Auto BKB Usage – activates Black King Bar when threatened by control or damage
Abuse
- Fake /roll – automatically spams roll until a winning value is reached
- Open all heroes to newcomers – unlocks all heroes for new accounts
- Take all tutorial awards – collects all tutorial rewards
- Send Roll – manually sends roll in chat
Ty for review 🤗
Leave review
Similar Products
DayZ Multihack (Dullwave)
- Fair and Affordable Price + High Quality
- No Clip, Teleport and SIlent Aim
- Many Visual Features(ESP)
BF6 Ancient
- Hot new release for Battlefield 6
- Powerful Aimbot with lots of settings
- Pleasant and detailed Player ESP
Fecurity ABI
- Silent Aimbot with a graphical hitbox configuration window
- ESP (WH) for Players, Loot, and Containers with price sorting
- Premium menu and extended visual customization
Pussycat HLL
- Vector Aimbot for Enemies with Simple Configuration
- Displays Players through walls via ESP (WH)
- Speedhack, Radar‑hack, Custom Crosshair and Configs