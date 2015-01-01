Information about cheat

Melonity — a full-fledged cheat client for Minecraft with its own modules and an advanced settings system, designed both for casual gameplay with advantages and intense HVH battles. The client works stably on most popular servers, including FT, RW, HW, Spooky and others. Melonity offers over 100 features, each with flexible parameters for different scenarios. The Combat section includes customizable Aim Assist, automatic attacks, projectile dodging, bow spam and other combat abilities. The Movement tab provides advanced mobility: acceleration, mid-air jumps, water walking, parkour, flight control and safe movement. Render is not just ESP, but a complete visual customization system. The client displays players, blocks and items, allowing you to adjust brightness, colors, sky, shaders, inventory and extended information output, including timers and server events. The Player section and auxiliary modules offer gameplay automation: X-Ray for ancient debris, FreeCam, ChestStealer, Nuker, AutoTool, SafeWalk, FastBreak, AutoRespawn and dozens of other useful functions. Additional features include autoscripts for farming, trading, clans, auction, potions and macros, as well as an advanced system of configs, themes and interface customization. Melonity is a universal Minecraft client with maximum control and flexibility.