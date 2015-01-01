Pussycat Software for Marauders
Information about cheat
Introducing a time-tested solution for Marauders — private software Pussycat. This tool is made for those who want to play comfortably, quickly find valuable loot, and confidently win fights without compromising stability and performance. At its core is an easy-to-use vector aimbot that smoothly and naturally adjusts aim for legit-style play. The informative ESP displays players and bots, while the separate Loot/Items module helps you quickly pick out the most valuable items on the map. For convenience, it includes a stationary accurate crosshair, warnings about nearby enemies, and other small but useful features that enhance survival and farming speed. Pussycat is optimized for Marauders: minimal system load, smooth operation without freezes, and low risk of banning thanks to accurate functional implementation. It’s an excellent choice for those who value simplicity, reliability, and efficiency.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim Bot)
- Enable - enable/disable aimbot
- Aim Key - aimbot activation key
- Hitboxes - select the bone for aimbot targeting
- FOV - aimbot’s field of view
- Draw FOV - visually display the aimbot's field of view as a circle
- Filled FOV - highlights the aimbot area
- Smooth - smooths the aimbot’s movements
- Max Distance - maximum aimbot working range
Wallhack (WH)
- Enable - enable/disable WH for players/bots
- BOX - WH in the form of boxes
- Box Type - type of boxes (full, filled)
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- Snaplines - WH in the form of lines to enemies
- Lines Type - line type to players/bots
- Names - display players’ names or bots’ tags
- Health - show HP level (text or bar)
Other Pussycat Marauders Features
- Radar - radar window showing all players/bots
- Crosshair - static crosshair with customization options
- Nearby Enemy - warning when enemies are nearby
- Font Settings - customize fonts
- Menu Key - key to open the menu
- Configs - configuration system for quick saving/loading settings
Items ESP
- Enable - enable/disable ESP for loot and objects
- Distance - distance to items/objects in meters
- Max Distance - maximum range for Items ESP
- Exit
- Full exit name
- Cosmic exit
- Cosmic mines
- Rare cosmic chests
- Medical cosmic chests
- Dead enemies
- Ships
- Ships’ names
- Player capsules
- Bot ship
- Hidden stashes
- Pickupable items
- Rare chests
- Medium chests
- Quest items
- Large safe (blowtorch required)
- Valuables bag
- Industrial box
- Enemy capsule
- Rescue capsule
- Mine
