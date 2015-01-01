Information about cheat

Introducing a time-tested solution for Marauders — private software Pussycat. This tool is made for those who want to play comfortably, quickly find valuable loot, and confidently win fights without compromising stability and performance. At its core is an easy-to-use vector aimbot that smoothly and naturally adjusts aim for legit-style play. The informative ESP displays players and bots, while the separate Loot/Items module helps you quickly pick out the most valuable items on the map. For convenience, it includes a stationary accurate crosshair, warnings about nearby enemies, and other small but useful features that enhance survival and farming speed. Pussycat is optimized for Marauders: minimal system load, smooth operation without freezes, and low risk of banning thanks to accurate functional implementation. It’s an excellent choice for those who value simplicity, reliability, and efficiency.