Arcane Full for PUBG – is an advanced version of the popular private software Arcane, designed for maximum control and efficiency in the game. At its core is a powerful Aimbot with target trajectory prediction, working perfectly at both close and long distances. It is equipped with a recoil control system, aiming zone selection, and flexible customization for individual play styles. A detailed ESP displays enemies, loot, vehicles, and airdrops, providing complete battlefield awareness. The combat mode with a hotkey removes unnecessary visual elements, helping to focus on gunfights. A special advantage is the StreamProof protection, which hides the software interface on recordings, screenshots, and streams. The package also includes a built-in HWID spoofer, allowing you to bypass hardware bans. Arcane Full combines functionality, stability, and a high level of security, remaining one of the best solutions for PUBG.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & INTEL
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Kakao, Epic Games
Aimbot (AIM)
- Enable Aimbot – enable/disable Aimbot
- FOV – Aimbot working radius
- Smooth - smoothing of AIM movements
- Distance – Aimbot working distance
- Bone – target point for Aimbot (head, neck, body)
- Prediction – predicts the movement trajectory of targets
- Lock Target – Aim focuses on the active target until it is destroyed
- Recoil Control System (RCS) – recoil control system
- No Sway – removes weapon sway (only when aiming)
- Aim Knocked – aims at knocked enemies
- Prediction cross – adds a trajectory marker on the screen
- Draw FOV Circle – displays the Aimbot working radius
- Visibility Check – checks if the enemy is visible in the field of view
Players ESP (Wallhack for players)
- 2D Boxes – enable Wallhack for players in the form of rectangles (boxes)
- Box Fill – fills boxes with a background color for better visibility
- Health (Text, Bar) – displays players' HP
- Nickname – shows the nicknames of enemy players
- Visibility Check – players in the visibility zone are highlighted in a different color
- Skeleton – displays the skeleton structure of the model
- Weapon in Hands – current weapon in the enemy's hands
- Ammo Count – current ammo count in the enemy's magazine
- Level – shows the current level of players
- Show Knocked – displays knocked players
- Spectator Count – shows the number of spectators watching your game
- Kill Count – displays the number of enemies killed on the screen
- Team ID – shows the team number
- Team Colors – displays team colors in the game
- Equipment – displays the current equipment of the player (constantly or when aiming)
- Distance – distance to players
- Snaplines – lines to players
- Render Distance – Wallhack working distance for players
- Off-Screen Arrows – directional arrows pointing to enemies outside the visibility range
Items & Loot ESP
- Show Distance – displays the distance to the object
- Battle Mode – removes unnecessary visual features for better focus on gunfights
- Render Distance – Wallhack working distance for loot and items
- Categories – filters for displaying items (weapons, ammo, buffs, etc.)
- Weapons – displays weapons (rifles, sniper rifles, SMGs, machine guns, etc.)
- Modules – displays weapon attachments
- Items – displays various items (equipment, ammo, grenades, etc.)
- Throwable – displays throwable objects (grenades, molotovs, smokes)
World ESP (Vehicles, Crates & Airdrops)
- Vehicles – enable/disable display of various vehicles
- Fuel – enable display of fuel levels
- Health – shows the current HP level of vehicles
- Distance – displays the distance to vehicles
- Airdrops – displays loot from airdrops
- Death Crates – displays crates of killed players
- Drop Contents – displays the contents of crates
- All Items – displays all items
Other Features of PUBG Arcane FULL
- Colors – allows setting custom colors for displaying various objects
- Notify Position – notification display corner
- Crosshair – displays a custom crosshair on the screen
- StreamProof – protection from recording (the software is not visible on streams, screenshots, and video recordings)
- HWID-Spoofer – built-in spoofer to bypass and avoid hardware bans in PUBG
- Languages – the cheat supports multiple languages (Russian, English, Chinese)
