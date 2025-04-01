Wh-Satano Valorant TriggerBot Usage Guide

This page provides instructions how to activate and launch Wh-Satano Valorant Trigger Bot.

Instruction

Step-by-step guide to launching and using the software:

After payment, you receive a license key to activate the subscription to the software, a link to the loader and a link to this instruction. First, you need to prepare to download and launch the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antiviruses installed on your PC, it is recommended to remove them, as they may prevent the software from launching correctly;

Enter the game without the cheat and set the screen mode to "Windowed Fullscreen" or "Windowed", the software will not work in "Full Screen". Download the loader from the link you received with the key. To download, you will need to enter your key. Run the loader as administrator. The game must be closed when you run the loader. In the window that opens, enter the key and press "Enter". You may need to re-enter the key. After the trigger settings window appears, run the game. The trigger bot has been successfully launched.

Video with settings demonstration

