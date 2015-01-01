WH-SATANO Valorant Aimbot + Triggerbot

Information about cheat

Introducing the new development by Wh-Satano — Aim + Trigger for Valorant, an advanced color bot designed for highly precise and safe gameplay. The software combines an accurate aimbot with flexible settings, a Flick Bot option for lightning-fast kills, and a triggerbot with fine sensitivity, perfect both for legit gameplay and aggressive duels. The menu is designed in a modern style, easy to configure, and supports saving configurations. Additionally, a “silent aim” mode has been implemented, simulating natural shooting. The cheat is fully optimized, does not affect FPS, and thanks to reliable protection and well-designed anti-cheat bypass, it maintains a high level of safety even during extended gameplay. Wh-Satano Aim + Trigger — is a combination of stability, precision, and flexibility for those who want to enhance their skill and enjoy every match.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Riot Games
Buy Guide

Aimbot + Silent (Color Bot)

  • Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
  • Aim Key - key to activate aimbot
  • FOV - aimbot action area
  • Smooth - smoothing aimbot movements
  • Sleep - delay before aim activation

Triggerbot (Auto Shot)

  • Enabled - enable/disable auto-shot
  • Fire Rate - triggerbot firing speed value
  • FOV X/Y Axis - triggerbot point position on axes X and Y
  • Trigger Color - opponents' color in Valorant settings to activate triggerbot

Flicker Bot

  • Flickbot - advanced aimbot with sharp snapping to a point at the moment of shooting
  • Enabled - enable/disable flickbot
  • Sleep - flicker delay before snapping and shooting
  • Auto Shooting - perform automatic shooting when snapping

Other Features (Misc)

  • X/Y FOV Preview - configuring aim hit point with a preview window
  • Game Width/Height - game screen resolution value
  • Game Sensitivity - your sensitivity setting in the game
  • Cheat FOV - aimbot action area
  • Optimization - performance setting in case of fps drop issues
  • Aim Color - opponents' color in the game to activate aimbot (purple, red, yellow)

Leave review


Similar Products

Unnamed Valorant External
  • Reliable cheat for Valorant with low ban chance
  • ESP for Players, Spike, Traps, Abilities, etc.
  • Browser menu, optional StreamProof, and HVCI Bypass
Valorant
from 10 $

Unnamed Valorant Colorbot
  • Maximum Legit and Accurate Aim Assist (Colotbot)
  • Full support for HVCI, TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot
  • Simple menu and flexible customization for any game style
Valorant
from 8 $

Wh-Satano Valorant ESP
  • High-quality External ESP for Valorant
  • Low chance of cheat detection by anti-cheat
  • High level of performance (Doesn't reduce FPS)
Valorant
from 3.3 $

Wh-Satano Valorant FULL
  • Vector Aimbot for easier shooting in Valorant
  • Highly accurate Trigger bot for LEGIT style game
  • ESP (Wallhack) with many settings for displaying players and more!
Valorant
from 5.6 $