WH-SATANO Valorant Aimbot + Triggerbot
Information about cheat
Introducing the new development by Wh-Satano — Aim + Trigger for Valorant, an advanced color bot designed for highly precise and safe gameplay. The software combines an accurate aimbot with flexible settings, a Flick Bot option for lightning-fast kills, and a triggerbot with fine sensitivity, perfect both for legit gameplay and aggressive duels. The menu is designed in a modern style, easy to configure, and supports saving configurations. Additionally, a “silent aim” mode has been implemented, simulating natural shooting. The cheat is fully optimized, does not affect FPS, and thanks to reliable protection and well-designed anti-cheat bypass, it maintains a high level of safety even during extended gameplay. Wh-Satano Aim + Trigger — is a combination of stability, precision, and flexibility for those who want to enhance their skill and enjoy every match.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, 25H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Riot Games
Aimbot + Silent (Color Bot)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Aim Key - key to activate aimbot
- FOV - aimbot action area
- Smooth - smoothing aimbot movements
- Sleep - delay before aim activation
Triggerbot (Auto Shot)
- Enabled - enable/disable auto-shot
- Fire Rate - triggerbot firing speed value
- FOV X/Y Axis - triggerbot point position on axes X and Y
- Trigger Color - opponents' color in Valorant settings to activate triggerbot
Flicker Bot
- Flickbot - advanced aimbot with sharp snapping to a point at the moment of shooting
- Enabled - enable/disable flickbot
- Sleep - flicker delay before snapping and shooting
- Auto Shooting - perform automatic shooting when snapping
Other Features (Misc)
- X/Y FOV Preview - configuring aim hit point with a preview window
- Game Width/Height - game screen resolution value
- Game Sensitivity - your sensitivity setting in the game
- Cheat FOV - aimbot action area
- Optimization - performance setting in case of fps drop issues
- Aim Color - opponents' color in the game to activate aimbot (purple, red, yellow)
Ty for review 🤗
