This page contains instructions for launching the software Medusa Deadlock.

How to download and run Medusa

Step-by-step instructions for use:

After payment, you will receive a key to activate access to the cheat, a link to this instruction and a link to the loader. First, you need to prepare to download and run the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed on your PC, we recommend that you remove them, as they may prevent the software from running correctly;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender via the Defender Control program, which can be downloaded using this link. The password for the archive is sordum .

. We recommend that you enter the game without a cheat before launching and set the " Borderless " screen mode.

" screen mode. Completely remove the following software via the Control Panel (Add or Remove Programs): Faceit AC, Riot Vanguard, GameGuard, ACE (AntiCheatExpert). These anti-cheats prevent cheats from running. Now that everything is ready, download the loader from the link you received along with the link to this instruction and the key. Run the cheat loader as an administrator. Insert your key into the "License Key" field and click "Log In". Now you need to click "Inject" to continue running the software. After a short download, the loader will close, then the console will appear. You will need to wait a little, the console should close without errors. Run the game. After the game has fully loaded, wait 15 seconds and press F2 in the main menu. After a few seconds, the cheat menu will appear. The cheat has been successfully launched, use the Insert key to open/close the menu.

If you want to use this software together with any spoofer, always run the cheat loader first and activate the key, only after that you can run the spoofer.

When using this cheat, it is forbidden to launch Resource Monitor / Process Hacker or any other software for analysis and debugging. This will lead to a ban of your key.

Also, the process of launching Medusa software is shown in the video below.

Video with launch and demonstration of work

The video will appear here soon.

Possible problems and solutions

Common issues and their solutions:

The most common issue is Windows Defender or antivirus being enabled. Fully disable Defender as previously mentioned and remove any third-party antivirus software.

Update your Visual C++ libraries. You can download them here.

Also update DirectX, available here.

Anti-cheats like FaceIt and Riot Vanguard prevent cheat operation. Uninstall them via Control Panel.

To run the cheat, disable Reputation-Based Protection: Open the Start Menu and search "Reputation-based protection".

In the opened window, turn off all options.

Ensure the game is set to " Windowed " or " Borderless " mode. Mason cheats do not work in " Fullscreen " mode.

" or " " mode. Mason cheats do not work in " " mode. If your system clock is incorrect, sync it via Windows Settings. Press Windows + I, go to Time & Language", and under "Clock sync" click " Sync ".

". If ESP looks distorted, set your screen scale to 100% in display settings and ensure your game resolution matches your screen resolution.

If the software fails to connect to servers, try running the loader with a VPN enabled.

Disable Core Isolation: open Start Menu, search " Core Isolation ", and disable all options.

", and disable all options. Also, disable Secure Boot in BIOS for proper cheat operation.

If after a successful injection the cheat menu does not appear, it means that you need to try to run the game launcher and the cheat loader as an administrator.

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support In Our Discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

We also recommend checking out our other Cheats for Unturned

Enjoy the game, we are waiting for your next purchases and good reviews!