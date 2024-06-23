Fecurity Cheat for PUBG

Screenshot Fecurity PUBG Hack_0
Screenshot Fecurity PUBG Hack_1
Screenshot Fecurity PUBG Hack_2
Screenshot Fecurity PUBG Hack_3
Screenshot Fecurity PUBG Hack_4
Screenshot Fecurity PUBG Hack_5
Screenshot Fecurity PUBG Hack_6

Information about cheat

We invite you to familiarize yourself with an interesting product for PUBG: Fecurity Hack. This cheat is made very well and includes many cool features: a powerful aimbot, a convenient ESP showing players, loot, transport, airdrops and other loot. Moreover, here you will find a built-in HWID-Spoofer, which will protect you from an HWID ban in case of blocking. The software is configured through a convenient and stylish menu, each feature has many settings, which will make using the cheat as comfortable as possible for each player. Another interesting feature is localization: in Fecurity PUBG it is possible to switch from English to Russian, Chinese or Korean. If you are looking for a powerful solution for PUBG - you have found it. This product will be an excellent tool for conquering the royal battle!

Attention, This cheat only works with Intel processors!

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Intel Only
  • Client: Steam, Kakao, Epic Games

Select a tariff using the slider

Buy Guide

Aim for PUBG

  • Aimbot Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
  • Visible Only - aim only against enemies in line of sight
  • Enemy Only - aim only against enemies
  • Vertical / Horizontal Degree Per Second - horizontal / vertical aiming speed
  • FOV - the size of the area in which the aimbot catches targets
  • Draw FOV - show the size of the aiming area as a circle
  • Recoil Compensation (RCS) - a recoil control system that reduces recoil during aiming
  • Prediction - predicting the enemy's trajectory
  • Target Switch Delay - delay before changing the target (in MS)
  • Hitbox Priority - ability to select priority body parts for aiming
  • Nearest Coefficient - percentage of shots that will be made at the part of the body closest to the sight
  • First / Second Aim Key - ability to bind 2 keys to activate the aimbot (hold)
  • Aim Toggle Key - the key when pressed will completely turn the aimbot on/off

Player ESP for PUBG

  • Player ESP - ESP showing the location of players
  • Enemy Only - if you activate this option, only enemies will be displayed
  • Box ESP - ESP in the form of boxes, standard 2D boxes
  • Box Outline - additional outline of boxes, makes lines clearer and more voluminous
  • Health ESP - show the amount of HP of players using a bar (indicator)
  • Skeleton - esp (wh) in the form of skeletons repeating the silhouette of the enemy
  • Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
  • Distance - show distance to targets, in meters or feet
  • Max Distance - ESP operating range
  • Nicknames - show players names
  • Weapon - a weapon that the character holds in his hands

World ESP (Loot & Vehicles)

  • Loot ESP - ESP showing where various loot is
  • Item Names - names of items
  • Distance - distance to objects
  • Airdrop - show airdrop locations
  • Corpses - players' loot boxes (corpses)
  • Loot ESP Toggle Key - key to enable/disable Loot ESP
  • Loot Max Distance - limit the display distance of items
  • Containers Content - shows the contents of containers (corpses, airdrop)
  • Vehicle ESP (Box, Health, Name) - ESP showing transport
  • Vehicle Max Distance - vehicle display distance
  • Vehicle ESP Toggle Key - key to enable/disable vehicle display

Misc (Other)

  • Ballistic Visualizer - shows where your bullet will hit after firing, helps you shoot at long range
  • Spectators - gives information about the current number of observers watching you
  • Custom Colors - the ability to customize colors for all visuals in the cheat
  • Distance Unit - select the unit of measurement, meters or feet
  • Menu Key - the ability to bind your own key to call the software menu
  • HWID Spoofer - built-in spoofer to bypass HWID ban
  • Localizations - ability to switch language from English to Russian, Chinese or Korean