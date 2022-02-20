Bloodhunt private multihack
Information about cheat
Multihack for Bloodhunt is a great cheat with very good optimization. The software is very well made, so if you play with it, then your fps in the game will definitely not fall. The hack has an excellent aimbot, a very nice wallhack with some settings, esp for loot, no recoil, and some lesser features. We offer this product at a very reasonable price. This product is definitely is the best cheap cheat for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 [1903, 1909, 2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2]
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Epic Games
Select a tariff using the slider
Aimbot
- FOV - the size of the aimbot's working area
- Smooth - smoothing the movements of the aimbot
- Bone - selection of body parts(hitboxes) on which the aimbot will work
- Ignore Knocked - Ignore knocked players
- Invisibles - enable aimbot against invisibles
- DrawFOV - show the work area of the aimbot using a circle around the sight
- Aim Key - selection of a key that will be responsible for the activation of aim
Wallhack
- Player ESP - activation of the input against the players
- Style - choice of box design. 2D - standard boxes, Corner - only corners
- Glow - red outline of opponents silhouettes
- Skeleton - Draws skeletons on top of enemy character models
- Health Bar - shows the amount of HP of enemies with a bar next to their model
- Distance - shows the distance to the target in meters
- Nickname - shows nicknames of other players
- Enemy Traps - Shows the location of traps set by enemies
- Loot ESP - show all loot
- Loot Distance - setting the distance for displaying items
Misc
- No Recoil - no recoil when shooting
- No Spread - no spread of bullets when firing from a weapon