Aim + WH cheat for Farlight 84 (Multihack)

This time we decided to please the fans of Farlight 84 and release more powerful software for this game. Multihack includes Wallhack with many settings: players, bots, loot, transport and other objects. In addition to WH, this software also has an aimbot. With its help, you will easily destroy all living creatures on the map, since shooting in FL84 is quite simple, the aimbot works very powerfully here. Separately, it is worth noting the price: the cost of a monthly and weekly subscription is very profitable, it is worth taking a closer look at these purchase options. In addition to functionality and price, much attention was paid to security, so the chance of banning your account and detecting the software by anti-cheat should be minimal. We hope that you will want to try this product in the game! Enjoy the game.