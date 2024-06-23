Aim + WH cheat for Farlight 84 (Multihack)
Information about cheat
This time we decided to please the fans of Farlight 84 and release more powerful software for this game. Multihack includes Wallhack with many settings: players, bots, loot, transport and other objects. In addition to WH, this software also has an aimbot. With its help, you will easily destroy all living creatures on the map, since shooting in FL84 is quite simple, the aimbot works very powerfully here. Separately, it is worth noting the price: the cost of a monthly and weekly subscription is very profitable, it is worth taking a closer look at these purchase options. In addition to functionality and price, much attention was paid to security, so the chance of banning your account and detecting the software by anti-cheat should be minimal. We hope that you will want to try this product in the game! Enjoy the game.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (20h1, 20h2, 21h1, 21h2, 22H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot for Farlight 84
- Enabled - activate aimbot (aiming assistance when shooting)
- Bind - select a key to activate the aimbot
- Bone - the body part that the aimbot will aim at
- FOV - the size of the area in which the aimbot will hook targets
- Draw FOV - show the size of the aimbot's area of effect
- FOV Color - the color of the circle showing the size of the aim area
- Aim Lock - fixes the aim on the current target until it is destroyed or fire ceases
- Bots - activate aimbot against bots
- Visible Check - aim selects targets in line of sight as targets
- Aim Line - draw a line to the current aim target
- Ignore Knocked - ignore knocked down players
- Smooth - smoothness of aim operation (higher value - slower aim)
- Distance - aim range
ESP (Wallhack for Farlight 84)
- Player ESP - wh showing players
- Box ESP - esp in the form of boxes
- Box Style (Corners, 2D Boxes) - box style, only corners or full 2D boxes
- Health Bar - show the amount of HP of enemies using a bar
- Nickname - players names
- Distance - distance to targets
- Skeleton - wallhack in the form of a skeleton
- Snapline - wallhack in the form of lines
- Weapon - weapons in the hands of opponents
- Filled - fill the background of boxes with a transparent dark color
- Vehicle ESP (Distance, Health, Name, Box) - wallhack showing vehicles
- Bots ESP - activate ESP against bots
Loot ESP for Farlight 84 (Items)
- Loot ESP - esp showing the location of items
- Filter By Rarity - loot filter by rarity
- Boxes (Corner, 2D Boxes) - boxes for items and their style
- Filled - fill the background of the boxes with a dark
- Shield Charger - show shield chargers
- Shield Upgrade - show shield upgrades
- Attachments - modules for weapons
- Supply Box - boxes with items
- Experience - experience points
- Death Box (Corpses) - players' bodies with loot
- Medicine - items for treatment
- Weapon - various weapons
- Air Drop - airdrops
- Shield - shields
- Armor - various equipment
- Ammo - ammunition