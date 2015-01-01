Dullwave Dune Awakening Software
Private cheat Dullwave for Dune Awakening — is a new product from a popular and trusted developer, created specifically for the new MMO game. The software is distinguished by high security, stable performance, and extensive functionality. Inside, you will find a powerful Aimbot with flexible settings, suitable for both legitimate and aggressive gameplay. The WH system allows you to see players, NPCs, their corpses, and accompanying information. Loot ESP helps to find the necessary items, including a filtering function by object types. Additionally, the cheat is equipped with useful extra features — teleportation, No Clip, speed hack, and other convenient functions. All this makes Dullwave the best choice for those who want to simplify farming, speed up leveling, and get the maximum enjoyment from Dune Awakening without risking their account.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Funcom Launcher
Aimbot (Aimbot)
- Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
- Bind - select a key for aim activation
- Bone - select body parts to aim at
- FOV - size of the aimbot's working area
- Draw FOV - display the aimbot's working area on the screen
- Aim Lock - lock aim on the target until it is destroyed or fire ceases
- Humanize - mimic human movements while aiming
- Invisibles (Visible Check) - aim at targets outside direct visibility
- Bots - aim at bots (NPCs)
- Draw Snapline - mark the current aim target with a line
- Smooth - smooth out aim movements, higher value means weaker aim
- Distance - aimbot's working range
WH (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - display players using ESP
- Box (Corner, 2D Box, Filled) - WH in the form of boxes and its settings
- Health Bar - display target HP using an indicator
- Nickname - character names
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- Snapline - WH in the form of lines
- Weapon - weapons in the hands of targets
- Corpse - corpses of players and mobs
- Bots - display mobs using WH
Loot (Items)
- Loot ESP - enable display of items and objects
- Box (Corner, 2D Box, Filled) - display loot using boxes
- Name - names of displayed items
- Fuel Generator - fuel generator
- Medical Box - medical kits
- Ammo Box - ammo boxes
- Drop Box - weapon boxes
- Loot Box - boxes with items
- Lore Item - items for the storyline, for quests
Misc (Other Features of Dullwave Dune)
- Teleport Bot - allows teleportation
- Instant Kill - instant elimination of opponents
- No Clip - free flight mode, allows passing through obstacles
- Speedhack - move at increased speed in No Clip
