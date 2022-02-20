Buy Working The Finals Hack(Cheat)
Information about cheat
The Finals game is still in Playtest, and we are ready to please you with the second cheat for it! The new private cheat for finals includes an aimbot. input and disable return. One of the main advantages of this cheat: the lowest possible price. Yes, you simply cannot find cheaper software for this game. But the price does not affect the quality of the product; the cheat is done well. The aimbot has flexible settings and is perfect for playing legit. ESP(WH) is also quite beautiful and easy to use. No Recoil completely disables recoil and does not get banned. We advise you to consider purchasing this cheat for Finals, because this is the most generous and profitable offer on the market.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 [1903, 1909, 2004, 20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2, 22H2]
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot(Legitbot)
- Enabled - ability to turn on/off aimbot
- Aim Key(Bind) - select a key for aiming
- Bone - select hitbox for aimbot
- FOV - size of the aimbot's working area
- Smooth - smooth movement during pointing, higher value - slower and smoother aiming
- Aim Lock - the aim sticks to the target until it is destroyed or the fire stops
- Invisibles - if the parameter is active, then the aim will also work on targets out of sight
- Draw Snapline - line to the target to which the aimbot is currently stuck
- Draw FOV - show the aimbot's operating area in the form of a circle around the sight
- Visible Check - only works on visible targets unless you activate Invisibles
Wallhack(Player ESP, WH)
- Player ESP - wh against players
- 2D Boxes - wh in the form of boxes
- Corner Boxes - boxes in the form of corners
- Health ESP - a bar showing players' HP
- Nickname - player names
- Distance - distance in meters to targets
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Snapline - ESP in the form of lines to opponents
- Filled - filling the background of the boxes with a transparent dark color
- Head ESP - additional outline of enemies' heads
- Visible Check - coloring visible and invisible enemies differently
Misc(Other)
- No Recoil - disables weapon recoil when firing