Dayz Byster Software (Booster)
Information about cheat
Here you can find information about Byster software for the game Dayz. This product, although not a pioneer, is not worth passing by. Inside the booster you will find everything you need for a comfortable game in Dayz using cheats. The aimbot is presented in three modes: Legit, Offcicial and Rage. The first is suitable for any servers, if used carefully, the second is great for official servers, and the third is recommended only for mod and unofficial servers, because it is very powerful and using it on the official server is risky. ESP (WH) in this product is quite simple, but you will see all the necessary information. Separately, it is worth noting the interactive map, which is very convenient and there are few places like this, as well as a custom loot filter with detailed settings. You can choose the items that will be displayed, as well as those that will not. Searching for the desired loot with Byster is very easy and convenient. In addition, there is a built-in HWID spoofer, which always actively and reliably protects you from HWID ban. To sum up, I would like to conclude that Byster for Dayz is a good cheat at an affordable price, it is worth paying attention to.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10 (22H2), Windows 11 (22H2, 23H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (3 Modes)
- Enabled - enable aimbot
- Legit - legit mode of operation, suitable for any servers (if used carefully)
- Official - even more legit, ideal for official servers where protection is stronger
- Rage - the most powerful and risky type of aim, only for mod servers
- Aim Key - select a key to activate the aimbot (hold)
- Bone - select body parts to activate the aimbot
- FOV - the size of the area within which the aim will select targets
- Thickness - thickness of bullets
- Max Distance - the range at which the aim fires
- Draw FOV - show the aiming area on the screen as a circle
- Draw Target Line - line to the current aimbot target
- Ignore Teammate (Alt + Y) - Ignore allies, add allies by pressing Alt + Y when hovering over them
ESP (WH)
- Players - show players' locations using ESP
- Box (Default, Corner) - esp in the form of boxes
- Name - players' nicknames
- Distance - distance to the ESP targets
- Weapon - an item in the player's active slot (weapon)
- Admin Check - show if the player is an admin
- Inventory (Players / Vehicles) - contents of players / vehicles inventory
- Corpses - players' corpses and loot in them
- Max Distance (Players / Zombies / Animals / Cars) - slider for the range of the WH for players, zombies, animals and vehicles
- Zombie - wh showing zombies
- Animals - esp for displaying animals
- Cars / Boats - display of transport
Loot ESP (Items)
- Loot ESP - ESP showing where various loot is
- Item Name - display item names
- Distance - distance to displayed objects
- Max Distance - operating range of Loot ESP
- Quality Circle - a circle showing the quality of the item
- Military Base - show location of military bases
- Items Icons - item icons
- Filter By Category (23+ filters) - filters for loot display settings, 23 ready-made filters by category
- Custom Colors - allows you to choose colors for different loot categories to your taste
- Toggle Key (Battle Mode) - disable loot display by pressing one key
- Custom Loot Filter - customizable loot filter, you can select any item from the list to display or vice versa, so that the item is not displayed
Misc (Other Byster Dayz Features)
- Always Day - daylight hours always
- No Grass - disable grass rendering
- Map (M) - интерактивная карта по нажатию клавиши M
- Thirdperson - Unlock 3rd person view
- No Clip - free flight mode through textures
- Spoofer - built-in hwid-spoofer for bypassing anti-cheat blocks
- CFG System - ability to save your settings cheat byster dayz