Private Software Fecurity for Battlefield 1 (BF I)

Screenshot Battlefield I Hack (Fecurity)_0
Screenshot Battlefield I Hack (Fecurity)_1
Screenshot Battlefield I Hack (Fecurity)_2
Screenshot Battlefield I Hack (Fecurity)_3

Information about cheat

On this page you can see the Fecurity hack for Battlefield 1. If you need good software for a pleasant time in BF1 - Fecurity will be an excellent choice for you. Firstly, this product really has the best aimbot for Battlefield 1: many settings, 2 operating modes (vector and silent), configs and the most accurate shooting. Secondly, the high-quality visual component of the software: convenient and understandable ESP (WH), stylish and ergonomic menu, high performance (internal). In addition to AIM and WH, it is also worth noting the built-in spoofer and the ability to use the software in other games in the series: BF 5 and BF 2042. If you were looking for a high-quality cheat for Battlefield I - Fecurity will be an excellent choice for you!This cheat works in 3 versions of the game at once: BF 2042, BF 5 and BF 1.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: Intel & AMD
  • Video card: Nvidia & AMD
  • Client: Steam, EA App, Origin, BF 2042, BF 5, BF 1

Select a tariff using the slider

Buy Guide

Aimbot (Vectored & Silent)

  • Enabled - enable/disable aimbot
  • Aim At Shoot - automatic activation of the aimbot during shooting
  • Vectored Aimbot - vector aimbot simulates human mouse movements and aims at targets
  • Silent Aimbot - silent aim, a powerful type of aim, shots hit targets, but the sight and camera do not move
  • Visible Only - target only enemies not behind walls
  • FOV - the size of the aimbot's working area
  • Draw FOV - show the aiming area on the screen as a circle
  • Degree Per Second - use the aimbot's aiming speed parameter
  • Vertical / Horizontal Degree Per Second - the speed of aim movements when aiming vertically / horizontally
  • Prediction - predicting the trajectories of target movements
  • Target Switch Delay - delay before changing the target
  • Bones - select body parts that the aim will target
  • First / Second Aim Key - allows you to bind 2 keys to activate aim
  • Nearest Coefficient - % of shots that will be fired at the closest part of the enemy's body to the sight
  • Hitbox Priority - allows you to set priority for different hitboxes

Player ESP (Wallhack)

  • Enemy Only - wh only against enemies
  • Visible Only - wh only to characters in line of sight
  • Box ESP - wh in the form of boxes
  • Box Outline - additional outline of boxes (for clarity)
  • Out of View - indicator showing targets outside your viewing angle
  • Health ESP - ESP showing how much HP players have
  • Skeleton - валлхак в виде скелетов персонажей
  • Name - ESP showing player nicknames
  • Distance - distance to targets
  • Max Distance - adjusting the maximum distance for WH
  • Visible Check - different illumination of targets behind a wall and not behind a wall
  • Skeleton Thickness - thickness of skeleton lines
  • Nickname - show players' nicknames

Vehicle ESP (WH)

  • Enabled - enable vehicle WH
  • Visible Only - show only visible vehicles (not behind the wall)
  • Enemy Only - highlight only enemy vehicles
  • Vehicle Box - transport boxes
  • Box Outline - add. lining of transport boxes
  • Health ESP - amount of HP for cars
  • Distance - distance to targets
  • Max Distance - limit max. entry distance for military vehicles
  • Visible Check - check for visibility
  • Display Name - show the names of the displayed transport

Misc (Other Features)

  • Aim Key - bind your key to activate the aimbot
  • Menu Key - binding your own key to call the cheat menu
  • Custom ESP colors - flexible adjustment of WH colors in BF 2042
  • Distance unit - distance unit (feet or meters)
  • Aimbone Preview - selecting body parts for the aimbot visually (by clicking on the character model in the menu)
  • Spoofer - the cheat has an HWID spoofer to bypass blocking