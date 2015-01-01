Buy Ancient Software for Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Ancient COD)

Meet Ancient for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone – a unique solution that unlocks two game directions at once and saves you money on purchasing separate products. This tool combines precision, flexibility, and convenience, offering players a smooth gameplay experience with maximum efficiency. The arsenal of Ancient includes a powerful Aimbot with a wide range of settings, suitable both for legit play and for an aggressive style. It keeps enemies in your sights even at long distances and provides a natural aiming feel. ESP (Wallhack) displays all key information about enemies directly on your screen: nicknames, HP levels, distance, and other important data. In addition, Item ESP highlights useful in-game items – armor, weapons, ammo, medkits, cash, and much more. For maximum focus during firefights, the Battle Mode feature removes unnecessary elements and leaves only enemy visualization. Ancient comes with a clean menu, a convenient config system, advanced color customization, and subscription support for up to 90 days. High stability and protection ensure reliability and minimize the risk of bans.

System Requirements

  • Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
  • Processor: AMD & Intel
  • Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
  • Client: Steam, Battle.Net, Microsoft Store (Xbox), Warzone, Balck Ops 6
Aimbot (AIM)

  • Enable – enable or disable aimbot
  • Aim Key – key for activating aimbot
  • FOV – working area (radius) for aiming at targets
  • Dynamic FOV – area changes depending on aiming mode (scope, red dot, etc)
  • Draw FOV – display aimbot working area as a circle
  • Color FOV – set custom color for the FOV circle
  • Smooth – smooth aiming movements with aimbot
  • Smooth Value – set value of aim smoothness
  • Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible targets
  • Prediction – predict enemy movement trajectory for aiming
  • Prediction Dot – display trajectory dot for shooting
  • Humanization – make aimbot movements look more human-like
  • Ignore Bots – ignore bots when aiming
  • Ignore Knocked – ignore knocked enemies
  • Randomize Bone – aim hitbox will be randomized
  • Target Bones – choose hitbox for aimbot targeting
  • Target Lock – lock on target until eliminated or shooting stops
  • Target Line – draw line to selected hitbox near crosshair
  • Target Switch Delay – set delay in milliseconds when switching targets
  • Controller Mode – controller (gamepad) support for aimbot
  • Crosshair – static crosshair in the center of the screen
  • Max Distance – maximum working range of aimbot

Visuals (Wallhack)

  • Box – WH in 2D boxes (rectangles)
  • Box Style – choose box type (full, corner) and set player box color
  • Names – display player nicknames
  • Bot Tag – display bot tags
  • Health – show enemy HP level
  • Distance – show distance to targets in meters
  • Skeleton – ESP in skeleton style
  • Weapon – show weapons enemies are holding
  • Teammates – ESP will display teammates
  • Knocked – show knocked players
  • Only Visible – display only visible enemies in line of sight
  • Kills – show enemy kill count
  • Rank – display enemy rank level
  • Team ID – show enemy team ID
  • Max Distance – maximum working range of ESP

Items & Loot ESP

  • Items Master – filter items by categories
  • Name – display item names
  • Distance – show distance to items
  • Color – set color for item display
  • Categories – armor, ammo, grenades, weapons, crates, lethal, tactical, upgrades, money, meds, perks, etc

Other Features Ancient COD

  • Radar – activate radar for enemies
  • Off Screen Arrows – arrows pointing to enemies outside your field of view
  • Battle Mode – when enabled, ESP shows only players for better visibility
  • Configs – config system for saving, loading, resetting and sharing cheat settings with others
  • StreamProof – hide cheat menu and ESP in screenshots, videos, or streams
  • Built-In Spoofer – built-in HWID spoofer to bypass hardware bans

