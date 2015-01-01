Buy Ancient Software for Warzone and Black Ops 6 (Ancient COD)
Meet Ancient for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone – a unique solution that unlocks two game directions at once and saves you money on purchasing separate products. This tool combines precision, flexibility, and convenience, offering players a smooth gameplay experience with maximum efficiency. The arsenal of Ancient includes a powerful Aimbot with a wide range of settings, suitable both for legit play and for an aggressive style. It keeps enemies in your sights even at long distances and provides a natural aiming feel. ESP (Wallhack) displays all key information about enemies directly on your screen: nicknames, HP levels, distance, and other important data. In addition, Item ESP highlights useful in-game items – armor, weapons, ammo, medkits, cash, and much more. For maximum focus during firefights, the Battle Mode feature removes unnecessary elements and leaves only enemy visualization. Ancient comes with a clean menu, a convenient config system, advanced color customization, and subscription support for up to 90 days. High stability and protection ensure reliability and minimize the risk of bans.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: AMD & Intel
- Video card: AMD & NVIDIA
- Client: Steam, Battle.Net, Microsoft Store (Xbox), Warzone, Balck Ops 6
Aimbot (AIM)
- Enable – enable or disable aimbot
- Aim Key – key for activating aimbot
- FOV – working area (radius) for aiming at targets
- Dynamic FOV – area changes depending on aiming mode (scope, red dot, etc)
- Draw FOV – display aimbot working area as a circle
- Color FOV – set custom color for the FOV circle
- Smooth – smooth aiming movements with aimbot
- Smooth Value – set value of aim smoothness
- Visible Check – aimbot works only on visible targets
- Prediction – predict enemy movement trajectory for aiming
- Prediction Dot – display trajectory dot for shooting
- Humanization – make aimbot movements look more human-like
- Ignore Bots – ignore bots when aiming
- Ignore Knocked – ignore knocked enemies
- Randomize Bone – aim hitbox will be randomized
- Target Bones – choose hitbox for aimbot targeting
- Target Lock – lock on target until eliminated or shooting stops
- Target Line – draw line to selected hitbox near crosshair
- Target Switch Delay – set delay in milliseconds when switching targets
- Controller Mode – controller (gamepad) support for aimbot
- Crosshair – static crosshair in the center of the screen
- Max Distance – maximum working range of aimbot
Visuals (Wallhack)
- Box – WH in 2D boxes (rectangles)
- Box Style – choose box type (full, corner) and set player box color
- Names – display player nicknames
- Bot Tag – display bot tags
- Health – show enemy HP level
- Distance – show distance to targets in meters
- Skeleton – ESP in skeleton style
- Weapon – show weapons enemies are holding
- Teammates – ESP will display teammates
- Knocked – show knocked players
- Only Visible – display only visible enemies in line of sight
- Kills – show enemy kill count
- Rank – display enemy rank level
- Team ID – show enemy team ID
- Max Distance – maximum working range of ESP
Items & Loot ESP
- Items Master – filter items by categories
- Name – display item names
- Distance – show distance to items
- Color – set color for item display
- Categories – armor, ammo, grenades, weapons, crates, lethal, tactical, upgrades, money, meds, perks, etc
Other Features Ancient COD
- Radar – activate radar for enemies
- Off Screen Arrows – arrows pointing to enemies outside your field of view
- Battle Mode – when enabled, ESP shows only players for better visibility
- Configs – config system for saving, loading, resetting and sharing cheat settings with others
- StreamProof – hide cheat menu and ESP in screenshots, videos, or streams
- Built-In Spoofer – built-in HWID spoofer to bypass hardware bans
