Phoenix Neon for RUST

Information about cheat

We present to your attention a new private cheat for RUST - NEON. We tried very hard during the development of this product, so it is very safe and easy to use. The software includes only a few basic features that do not require configuration. The list of features of this hack includes: ESP on players, displaying nicknames and HP, as well as Weapon ESP. In addition to everything, after purchasing this cheat, you can get a free working spoofer to bypass or prevent the HWID ban. Don't pass by and try our wallhack in action!