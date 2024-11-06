Classify Vision Cheat for Rust
Information about cheat
We offer you to get acquainted with our new product for Rust - Classify Vision. This software is an interesting and unusual development, perfect for players who are looking for stable and safe cheats. Inside Classify you will find a fairly powerful aimbot, ESP with detailed settings and some other types of hacking. There are quite a lot of different settings and filters for WH here, so you can make the appearance of the ESP the way you would like to see it. Separately, it is worth noting security - here the focus was made on it. The product is capable of being in the Undetected status for a long time and in general should be much safer than other hacks for this game. We hope that there will be people who like this product. Good luck to you!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot (Aim)
- Enable - turn on aimbot, help in shooting at enemies
- Aim Key - select a key to activate aim (hold)
- FOV - the size of the area within which the aim will catch targets
- Draw FOV (Filled, Color) - show the aiming area as a circle around the sight, you can select the color of the circle and fill the background
- Max Distance - aim range
- Hit Chance - the chance of hitting when shooting with an aimbot
- Show Target - visually mark the current target of the aimbot
- Ignore (NPC, Sleepers, Wounded, Friends) - ignore certain types of targets
- Bone - selection of body parts for aimbot
- Nearest Bone / Random Bone - nearest / random body part
Players ESP (Wallhack)
- Player ESP - wh showing players
- Skeleton - wh in the form of skeletons
- Box ESP (Shadow, Basic Box, Corner) - wallhack in the form of boxes
- Name - players' nicknames
- Weapon - a weapon in the player's hands
- Distance - distance to the target
- Max Distance - range of the ESP
- Snapline - esp in the form of lines to players
- Quick Inventory - items in quick access for players
- Thickness Settings - line thickness in ESP elements
- Radar - radar window on top of the game window and its settings
- Custom Colors - detailed color settings for ESP
Loot ESP (Items, Objects)
- Ores (Sulfur, Metal, Stone)
- Drop (Weapon, Mods, Melee, Keycards, Meds, Explosives)
- Traps and Turrets (Autoturrets, Floor Spikes, Bear Traps, Landmines, Guntraps, Flameturrets, Samsites, Tincan)
- Crates (Normal, Elite, Standart, Mini, Large, Tool, Loot, Ammunition, Food Box, Vehicle Box, Technic, Oil Barrels, Barrels)
- Animals - show animals
- Workbenches - workbenches
- Chests - chests
- Sleeping Bags - sleeping bags
- Furnaces - furnaces
- Backpacks - backpacks
- Plants - plants
- Corpses - players' corpses
- Airdrops - airdrops
- Cupboards - cabinets
Misc (Other Features)
- Debug Camera (Key, Speed) - free camera mode, allows you to view other players' databases
- No Glide
- Crosshair (Settings) - static crosshair in the middle of the screen
- Menu Key - select a key to call the menu
- CFG System - config system for saving and loading settings of the CLassify Vision cheat for Rust