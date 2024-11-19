INSTRUCTIONS | Classify Vision (Guide)

This page contains instructions for using Classify Vision products.

Instructions for launching and using Classify software.

A detailed step-by-step guide:

After successful payment, you will receive a license key to activate access to the software and a link to this guide. First, you need to prepare the system to launch and load the software: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antivirus programs installed on your PC, we recommend that you remove them, as they may prevent the software from running correctly;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender via the Defender Control program, which can be downloaded using this link. The password for the archive is sordum .

. Update Visual C++ libraries, you can download them from this link.

You should also update DirectX, you can download it from this link.

Your PC should not have Faceit or Anti-Cheat Expert (ACE) anti-cheats installed. Remove them completely using "Add or Remove Programs".

Download the Virtual Pet program from this link. Unzip the archive into a separate folder on your desktop and run Virtual Pet. First, click " Next ", and then uncheck the " Automatic startup " item. After Virtual Pet opens, close it.

", and then the " " item. After Virtual Pet opens, close it. After all the preparatory steps are completed, it is recommended to reboot the PC. Download the software loader from this link. Extract the loader files to a separate folder on your desktop. Run the loader as administrator. Paste the key you received after purchasing into the "Key" field and click "Launch". If everything goes correctly, you will see the message "Done, please start Virtual Pet, Steam and Game. Run the Virtual Pet program (not as administrator). Now you need to open the game. You need to launch the game through the Start menu or Search. Click on the Windows key/icon on the taskbar, enter Rust or Apex Legends in the search and launch the game. After opening the game, the cheat menu will appear on the screen. By default, it is opened/closed by pressing the Insert key. The Classify software has been successfully launched, it is recommended to run configure features only after logging into the server.

Video guide showing how to launch Classify:

Video not ready yet.

Possible problems and ways to solve them.

Known possible difficulties and methods for fixing them:

The most popular problem is the enabled Windows Defender / Antivirus. Disable Windows Defender completely (as we described earlier) and uninstall other antivirus software.

Update Visual C++ libraries, you can download them using the link at the beginning of this guide.

You should also update DirectX, you can download it using the link at the beginning of this guide.

FaceIt and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats installed on your PC also interfere with the software. Remove them using "Add or Remove Programs".

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start (windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Also make sure you have " Borderless " or " Windowed " screen mode set in the game settings.

" or " " screen mode set in the game settings. Also, Classify software currently only works with Windows 10, if you have Windows 11, you won't be able to run this software.

