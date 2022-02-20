Phoenix Rust Macros
Information about cheat
Our private macro for the Rust game is more than just a program with macros for certain mouse models. Phoenix macros are made very high quality, it will be very convenient to use them, because the launch is done through a convenient loader, and the settings are through a beautiful and pleasant menu. Recoil suppression works for all weapons and mice. Moreover, you can fine-tune the recoil and activate it only for the necessary weapons. There is a legit mode in order to play with anti-recoil as painlessly as possible. Also in the software there are additional scripts for upgrade, zoom and crosshair. After the purchase, you get a working spoofer to bypass the HWID-ban. Don't miss out on this unique product. The main thing is that the macro is not a cheat, it is much safer to play with it, the chance of your account being banned is minimal.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam, Non-Steam(Pirate), Cloud gaming
Weapon recoil control
- Enable - You can enable/disable the macro during the game
- Weapon - the choice of weapons with which the macro will work
- Scopes - select scopes for guns(all scopes are supported)
- Barrel - selection of weapon modules(silencer, Emotv, Muzzle Boost)
- Control X / Y - adjustment of vertical and horizontal recoil
- Legit Mode - maximum humanized anti-recoil script operation mode
- Hipfire Mode - shooting mode from the hip (without using the sight on the right mouse button)
- Rapid Fire - the possibility of firing in automatic mode from semi-automatic weapons
- Big Clip - the possibility of using a expanded magazine for ammunition
- Works with all types of weapons in the game
- Works with all attachments for guns
- Auto-detection of weapons in your hands
- Auto-detection of modules on weapons in your hands
- Autodetection of sights on weapons
- Randomization - each time the recoil pattern will be different, this reduces the risk of detection to a minimum. The randomization value can be increased or decreased as desired.
- Control Table - a unique feature to customize the control of the first few bullets for each weapon
- Fast-taps - the ability to shoot without recoil, not only with a clip
Additional script features
- Auto Upgrade - automatic upgrade of buildings using the necessary resource
- Anti Afk - this feature allows you to avoid a kick for afk
- Zoom Hack - zoom even without optics
- Crosshair - using a macro, you can set a convenient sight that will always be in the middle of the screen. The visual style of this sight can be customized in detail.
- Spoofer - after purchase, we provide a spoofer to bypass the hwid ban
Additional Information
- Sound - activation/deactivation of features indicated by sound signals
- Config - a convenient system of config files. You can save your CFG and also share it
- Hide Mode - allows you to hide the menu and make it invisible
- Binds - convenient key binding to activate features
- Customization - you can change the appearance of menu items to make it more pleasant to your eyes
- It works both in Steam and in the No-Steam version of the game
- The program automatically reads your game settings (sens, fov, etc.)
- The software is not a cheat, which makes its use as safe as possible for your account.
- Software with macros will be updated regularly, probably also expanding the list of features
- Cloud CFG - save your settings in the cloud on our server, download configs from the cloud, no need to store any files on your PC
- Overlay - the ability to apply a script overlay over the game, the overlay shows the weapon in your hands, fps, and sometimes some other useful information
- Recoil Smoothing System - recoil control method selection (New Method, Old Method)
- Fast Choose - quick selection of weapons for a macro by pressing a hot key
- Window mode - allows you to hide the software window from the taskbar
List of supported weapons
- AK47
- LR300
- MP5A4
- Thompson
- Custom SMG
- HMLMG
- M39
- SAR
- M249
- Revolver
- P250
- Python
- M92
- EOKA
List of supported weapon modules
- Macro supports all sights in the game
- Holosight
- Simple Handmade Sight
- 8x Zoom Scope
- 16x Zoom Scope
- The script supports all barrel modifications for firearms
- Silencer
- Muzzle Boost
- Muzzle Brake
- Extended Magazine
Least ban chance
- Rust is one of those games where anti-cheat works very well and people playing with cheats get banned regularly. But the macro is not a cheat and is not introduced into the game in any way, so the chance of getting a ban when playing with scripts is very small. Recoil control scripts work using clever methods, so each of your spray patterns will be unique. Although macros do not provide such a huge advantage as cheats, your account will most likely not be banned when using our scripts.