How to launch and use Phoenix Macros for Rust

This page provides instructions for activating and running macros from Phoenix Hack developers for Rust.

Guide how to run macros correctly:

After paying you will receive an activation key for Phoenix Rust Macros. The keys look like this: NSQPVEvOTWGajzpE Next, you will need to download the loader for our macros by this link . To download the loader, you must enter your key. Before starting the program, you need to make sure that all antiviruses are disabled. Even if you do not have an antivirus, then you need to disable Windows Defender (Real-time Protection). Disabling Windows Defender( Click here to open ) Now whenn all anti-virus programs are turned off, you can start the program. It is forbidden to change the name of the loader file. The software menu will open on the screen. If the program was launched before Rust, then in the CFG tab you need to click the Save Config button, if after Rust, then you don’t need to click anything else. Start the game (if not started). In the Settings tab, click the Install Game Settings button. If the settings are not set correctly, then correct them manually. The macros have successfully run and are ready to be used.

Automatic detection of weapons in the hands works when you press the keys 1-6 (weapon change keys).You can get the spoofer key on the loader download page after you enter your macro key.If for some reason automatic weapon detection does not work correctly for you, then you can use the alternative in the form of the Fast Item Choose function.

Video with the launch and demonstration of some features of the macro:

If you have any problems when starting or using Phoenix:

Make sure that all antivirus and Windows Defender are turned off;

If you want to use our software with a spoofer, then always run the spoofer after the macro, because the macro is linked to your PC data, while the spoofer changes it;

The program only works on Windows 10 and Windows 11, so if you have Windows 7, Windows 8 or some other OC, then you will not be able to use our macro.