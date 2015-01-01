Arcane Rust Software
Private cheat Arcane for Rust — powerful software with a wide range of features for any playstyle. Here you will find an advanced aimbot with flexible settings suitable for both legit and aggressive Rage gameplay. ESP and Wallhack allow you to see players, NPCs, animals, resources, loot, and other useful objects, with each type customizable separately. There is a built-in radar, which is perfect for those who prefer a more stealthy playstyle. Additionally, it includes a large number of exploits (Misc features) that allow you to gain full control over the gameplay. It supports saving and loading configs, as well as fine-tuning each cheat function. If you are looking for a multifunctional and reliable cheat that can be adapted to any style — Arcane Rust will be an excellent choice!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11 (21H2, 22H2, 23H2, 24H2)
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam
Aimbot
- Enable Aimbot - enable/disable aimbot
- Always Active - in this mode, the aimbot is always active without holding a key
- Prediction - aimbot predicts the target's movement trajectory
- Visibility Check - aimbot targets only visible enemies
- Ignore Team - do not target teammates
- FOV (Radius) - size of the aimbot's working area
- Draw FOV - display the aimbot's working area as a circle
- Target Line - line to the current aimbot target
- Smooth - smoothness of aimbot movements, higher value means weaker aimbot
- Vector Aimbot - in this mode, the aimbot simulates human mouse movements
- Silent Aimbot - a powerful type of aimbot, shots hit targets but the aim and camera do not move
- Bone - select body parts for the aimbot
- Nearest Bone - fire at the body part closest to the crosshair
- Key - select 2 keys for activating aiming
Players (WH)
- Players - WH for displaying players
- Bots - ESP for showing bots
- Teammates - display teammates
- Sleepers - display sleeping players
- Visible Check - display players differently behind walls or not
- Distance - distance to targets in meters
- Max Distance - WH working range
- Line - WH in the form of lines
- Box - ESP in the form of boxes
- Skeleton - WH in the form of skeletons
- Nickname - target names
- Weapon - weapons in the hands of characters
- Inventory - items in players' quick slots
- View Line - line showing the target's gaze direction
World & Loot ESP
- Items ESP - ESP for displaying various items and objects
- Name - display item names
- Distance - distance to objects
- Dropped Items - display loot lying on the ground
- Crates - display various crates, boxes, etc.
- Resources - display wood, ore, grass, and other resources
- Traps / Turrets - display all kinds of traps, snares, and turrets
- Corpses - player corpses
- Animals - display various animals
- Food Plants - display mushrooms, corn, pumpkins, etc.
- Vehicle - ESP for displaying various vehicles
- Deployable Objects - various objects deployable by players: cabinets, boxes, workbenches, etc.
- Siege Weapons - devices for base sieges
- Filters - many filters for selecting displayed objects
Exploits
- No Sway - disable camera sway effect
- No Spread - disable bullet spread, all bullets hit one point
- Spider Man - climb walls like Spider-Man
- Insta EOKA - instant shot with EOKA
- Force Automatic - automatic fire mode for semi-automatic weapons
- Bright Cave - bright caves
- Any Stance Shoot - shoot from any stance
- Super Zoom Scope - super zoom capability
- No Recoil - disable weapon recoil when shooting
- FOV Changer - change the camera's field of view
- Radar - radar window for displaying player locations
Misc (Other Arcane Rust Features)
- Crosshair - static crosshair in the center of the screen with customization
- CFG System - ability to save Arcane Rust cheat settings and share them
- Stream Proof - cheat is completely hidden on screenshots, videos, and streams
- Language (Russian, English, Chinese) - Arcane Rust cheat menu is available in 3 languages: Russian, English, and Chinese
