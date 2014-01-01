SoftHub Cheats (Softhab Hacks)
Private Cheats from the developer Soft[Hub] for different games!
SUPER PEOPLE Private Hack
- Cheat for Super People at the best price
- Working WH for Super People
- OBS bypass + Undetected Hack
Squad Softhub FULL (Multihack)
- Time-tested safe cheat for Squad!
- Legit Aimbot to improve shooting
- Informative ESP (BX) and Radar Hack
Arma Reforger Softhub
- Safe Player ESP (WH) for Arma Reforger
- World ESP for displaying cars and objects
- Radar for maximum stealth cheating in Arma
DBD SoftHub
- The Most Affordable Private Cheat for DBD
- Useful Features (WH + SkillCheck)
- Incredibly low chance of ban! Undetected for years
PUBG Mobile Hack (SoftHub)
- Works with GameLoop Emulator (PC)
- Lowest chance of ban
- Best NoRecoil, Aimbot and WH(ESP)
SoftHub LOL Script
- Cheap Script for League of Legends!
- Unique Development, No analogues
- Safe Cheat for LOL (Undetected)
Deadlock Softhub Cheat
- Quite Flexible Aimbot Configuration
- Basic ESP (WH) with everything you need
- Good level of optimization
PUBG SOFTHUB
- Vector Aimbot - maximum shooting accuracy
- Player ESP, World ESP and Radar (All types of WH in one software)
- StreamProof - the cheat is not visible on screenshots, streams and recordings
Dayz Softhub
- Convenient Loot ESP with various filters
- Radar showing characters and cities
- 3rd person view, Disable Grass, Add Brightness
Recent reviews of our cheats for SoftHub (Softhab)
Alex
Review of Rage software
The cheat is reliable, there have been no bans yet, I have been playing for a year. There is a huge minus against the game of the maniac "twins" the cheat hangs completely! You can revive it by restarting the game and the cheat. Extremely inconvenient. This jamb from the moment of use.
SatanoYT
Softhub rust - always on update.
Played with it more than 50 hours in total, let's run through it. It will launch, but you need a flash drive, why? MB somehow saves you from a ban, I don't know, but it looks stupid, like a cheat from 2014. The menu is ordinary, even very ordinary. Visuals are ordinary, nothing special. Aim is average, it's better not to use it on the official version, if you don't want to get banned on CD! The cheat is for those who like to endure, because you can wait for an update for weeks!