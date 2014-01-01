SatanoYT

Played with it more than 50 hours in total, let's run through it. It will launch, but you need a flash drive, why? MB somehow saves you from a ban, I don't know, but it looks stupid, like a cheat from 2014. The menu is ordinary, even very ordinary. Visuals are ordinary, nothing special. Aim is average, it's better not to use it on the official version, if you don't want to get banned on CD! The cheat is for those who like to endure, because you can wait for an update for weeks!