Private Multihack for Paladins (WH + Aimbot)
Information about cheat
Private cheat for the game Paladins is your reliable assistant in this game. The software has beautiful visual features, a good aimbot and some other features. The cheat is equipped with a good anti-cheat bypass EAC (EaseAntiCheat) and we are doing our best to keep the Undetected status. Besides, we, together with our partners from SoftHub, regularly update the program for new versions of the game, so that you will not waste time subscribing due to game updates.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Steam & Epic Games
Aimbot (Aim for Paladins)
- Aim Prediction - predicting the trajectories of enemy movement, allows you to better hit moving targets
- FOV - setting the radius for capturing targets with aim
- Smooth - adjust the smoothness of the aimbot's movements. Higher value - aim works more slowly and smoothly
- Draw Circle - Shows the working area of the aimbot using a circle around your crosshair
- Draw Priority - using a dot, shows which point the aim will be aimed at if you open fire from the current position of the sight
Wallhack (WH for Paladins)
- 2D Box - simplest kind of ESP. Shows opponents behind walls and obstacles using boxes
- Names - shows the nicknames of other players
- Distance - gives information about the distance to enemy characters in meters
- Color customization - you can customize colors for visual features
Misc (Other Features)
- No Recoil - disables weapon recoil when firing
- No Spread - disables the spread of bullets when firing
- Third Person - enable third person view
- Binds - the ability to assign keys to activate some cheat functions
- No Sway