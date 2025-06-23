In this article, we will tell you how to properly run the phoenix macro for Apex Legends. It also contains all the necessary links to files and methods for solving errors that you may encounter while running the macro. In addition, a video with a demonstration of the launch and gameplay is attached to the material. The video shows that the macro works with all weapons and does an excellent job of controlling recoil in Apex Legends. The program automatically detects your weapon in your hands, works on all mouse models and with all attachments in the game.