Blog

In this section you can find a lot of useful information about our cheats. Launch instructions and Wh-Satano project news.

Crusader R6S Manual (Guide)

R6S, Instructions

Welcome! In this publication we will describe in detail the process of using the private cheat Crusader for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Cool private software with the maximum level of security! You will find all the details inside the news. Successful operations to you!

Rainbow Chams Guide

R6S, Instructions

Discover how to download a cheat for Rainbow Six Siege (R6S) with Wallhack (WH) and ESP (visual cues) features to play "Rainbow" with an advantage while minimizing the risk of getting banned. In our guide, you will find instructions on downloading the cheat and safely utilizing its capabilities in the game.

Guide for Phoenix Spoofer [Apex/Rust/R6S/DBD/Hunt/PUBG]

PUBG, APEX, Rust, R6S, Dead By Daylight, Hunt: Showdown, Cycle Frontier, Fortnite, Instructions

Hello everyone! In this article, we will tell you about the proper way to launch Phoenix Spoofer, where to download it, and what nuances you may encounter when using it.

Rainbow Neon - Tutorial

R6S, Instructions

In this guide you will find answers to: How to use spoofer with cheat and rainbow? How to download and use the neon cheat for Rainbow Six Sieg How to bypass HWID blocking and not get an instant ban

This section of our website contains various articles and news. Most of the materials are guides for launching and using cheats, which are presented in the assortment of our store. But sometimes it will also be possible to find other useful information on the topic of game hacking.