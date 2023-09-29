Instructions and information for activating accounts for R6S (Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege)

In this article we will present you with instructions and some other information related to our accounts for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (R6S ).

What is an R6S account and how to use it?

After paying for the goods, you will receive the following data: Uplay Login | Uplay Password | Email | Email Password;

Just log in to Uplay using the received data;

If, when you log in, UPlay asks you for a code, then go to the email attached to your account and take the code from the letter there.

Useful links:

To log in to your email, use the Rambler website: Link;

Firstmail mailboxes are less common: Link;

You can download the Uplay client from the official Ubisoft website via this link.