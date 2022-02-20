Buy R6S Account
Information about cheat
We decided to replenish our store and added rainbow accounts to Uplay sales. By purchasing this product you get full access to your account and mail from it. You will have the opportunity to replace the email with your own. The accounts are of high quality, the price is lower than in any of countries without a discount, so it is not only safe, but also profitable. In addition, an inexpensive account is perfect for playing with cheats, as there is no need to risk your main account.
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: UPlay
About R6S accounts from Wh-Satano
- 100% working R6S account
- Full access to email tailor-made for you
- You can link your email
- 100% clean accounts are suitable for playing with cheats
- Suitable for use as a main account
- The price is lower than in any region