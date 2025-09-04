Universal Guide to Wh-Satano (Phoenix) Software
In this article, we will introduce you to the correct instructions for using private cheats of our own design. Inside you will find a detailed and clear guide on downloading, launching, configuring and using all our products. You will also find FAQ, videos and other useful information there. If you have any questions, you can always contact our technical support for help. Good luck!
How to launch and use software for SCUM? (Manual)
This article provides a guide to our private software for the SCUM game. Inside you will find a detailed step-by-step guide and other nuances of using cheats. Go to the full version for all the details.
How to correctly use a spoofer for EFT, Dayz, and other games with Battle Eye Anti-Cheat.
This link contains the manual for our EFT spoofer. This spoofer also helps in other games that use the BE anti-cheat system. More details and other useful information can be found in the full version of the article.