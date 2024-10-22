How to download and run Collapse? (Deadlock, DBD, Dayz, EFT)
Dead By Daylight, Deadlock, DayZ, EFT, EFT: Arena, Instructions
In this guide we will tell you in detail about the correct process of launching and using the cheat Collapse for the games Deadlock, Dead by Daylight, Dayz and Escape from Tarkov. Follow this guide and you will not have any difficulties. If you have problems, you can use the FAQ or contact our support service. We hope that everything will work out for you. Good luck!
Instructions for the Fecurity cheat for Escape From Tarkov (+Arena)
EFT, EFT: Arena, Instructions
Manual for downloading, launching and using the Fecurity cheat for Tarkov. Inside you will find steps, FAQ and hotkeys. As well as a video with the launch and demonstration of the software. These materials are relevant for both versions of the software, both full and Arena Only.
How to use Chams++ for EFT and EFT Arena? What to do if Chams++ doesn't work.
EFT, EFT: Arena, Instructions
Here you will find detailed instructions for the Chams++ (Chams PlusPlus) cheat for Tarkov and EFT Arena, as well as all the necessary related materials.
How to correctly use a spoofer for EFT, Dayz, and other games with Battle Eye Anti-Cheat.
R6S, SQUAD, World War 3, Cycle Frontier, DayZ, EFT, Deadside, Insurgency, EFT: Arena, SCUM, Instructions
This link contains the manual for our EFT spoofer. This spoofer also helps in other games that use the BE anti-cheat system. More details and other useful information can be found in the full version of the article.
Guide how to launch and use EFT Chams (Tutorial)
EFT, EFT: Arena, Instructions
On this page you will find information on how to download, activate, run and properly use tarkov chams. This cheat is a simple esp without anything extra. There is no menu in the cheat, only full painting of models and a visible check. The launch is quite simple, anyone can figure it out. The hack is reliable and very, very safe.
This section of our website contains various articles and news. Most of the materials are guides for launching and using cheats, which are presented in the assortment of our store. But sometimes it will also be possible to find other useful information on the topic of game hacking.