In this section you can find a lot of useful information about our cheats. Launch instructions and Wh-Satano project news.

Universal Guide to Wh-Satano (Phoenix) Software In this article, we will introduce you to the correct instructions for using private cheats of our own design. Inside you will find a detailed and clear guide on downloading, launching, configuring and using all our products. You will also find FAQ, videos and other useful information there. If you have any questions, you can always contact our technical support for help. Good luck!

How to download and run ESP software for GZW? (Guide) Here you will find a guide to the private Wallhack cheat for Gray Zone Warfare. This product was developed by Wh-Satano and is the most accessible software for this game. You will find more details in the full version of the publication.

Instructions for Multihack for Gray Zone Wafrare (Launch Guide) Here we will tell you about the features of the process of launching and using our top cheat for GZW. New software for a new game! In the guide we will describe in detail each of the steps and attach all the necessary files and materials. More details are available in the full article.