In this section you can find a lot of useful information about our cheats. Launch instructions and Wh-Satano project news.

How to use Dullwave software for different games? (Guide) In this article, we will teach you how to use Dullwave cheats for various online games correctly. The products of this brand have good safety and quality standards. Software is available for many different games. Our instructions always explain everything clearly and in detail: a step-by-step guide to launching, FAQ, video and technical support contacts. We hope that you will not have any difficulties. Good luck!

Universal guide for Arcane software (Instructions) Inside this article you will find information on the correct launch and use of various cheats from the Arcane brand. The article presents the process of downloading, launching, activating and using products. In addition to the text guide, you will also find FAQ, videos and other materials. If you have any questions or difficulties, you can always contact us for help. Good luck!

SMG Software Usage Guide for SQUAD Game Guide to using SMG software for the game SQUAD. Here you will find a guide that comes with the SMG cheat for Squad. The article describes in detail the process of downloading, activating, launching and using a private cheat. Follow our simple recommendations and you will not have any problems using our software. Good luck!

Avalanche Usage Guide for EFT / Dayz / SQUAD / PUBG (Software) This link contains instructions for the Avalanche cheat for Tarkov. Here you will learn in detail how to properly launch and use this software. Inside you will find a step-by-step algorithm of actions for the correct launch of the hack. Have a good launch!

How to run Fecurity cheat for Squad? What to do if the cheat for Squad does not work. Inside you will find instructions for the squad cheat. Step-by-step launch and additional links and media. Click to open the full version of the article.

How to correctly use a spoofer for EFT, Dayz, and other games with Battle Eye Anti-Cheat. This link contains the manual for our EFT spoofer. This spoofer also helps in other games that use the BE anti-cheat system. More details and other useful information can be found in the full version of the article.

Squad Hack - Guide how to use it correctly A detailed detailed guide on using the cheat for Squad. How to download and correctly run the Dullwave private cheat from Satano for the Squad game on Steam. Hotkeys, using the menu, wallhack and speedhack without a ban. Links to contact tennis support and other useful information for our clients.