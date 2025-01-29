SMG Software Usage Guide for SQUAD Game

This page contains instructions for the SMG hack for SQUAD. This product was developed jointly with our partners from SMG.

How to download and run the software?

After paying for the product in our store, you will receive a license key to activate the subscription to the cheat. Prepare to download and run the loader: Completely disable Windows Defender (Real-time protection). If you have other antiviruses installed on your PC, it is recommended to remove them, as they may prevent the software from running correctly;

We strongly recommend disabling Windows Defender through the Defender Control program, you can download it using this link. Password for the archive - sordum .

. Enter the game without the cheat and set the screen mode to "Borderless" or "Windowed", the software will not work in "Full Screen". Download the loader to run the cheat using this link. To load, you will need to enter your key. Run the cheat loader as administrator. Insert your key into the "License Key" field and click "Log In". Now you need to click "Inject" to continue running the program. You will be prompted to run the Spoofer. You need to select "Yes" or "No". After opening the spoofer window, you will need to enter 0 and press Enter. After closing the settings window and a short loading, the console (black window) will display the inscription "SUCCESS", this means that you need to run the game. The loader and console will close. Run the game and after full loading, press the F2 key in the main menu of the game. The cheat has been successfully launched. The menu is opened by pressing the Insert key.

Also, the launch process is shown in the video below.

When using this cheat, it is forbidden to launch Resource Monitor / Process Hacker or any other software for analysis and debugging. This will lead to a ban of your key.

Video with gameplay demonstration:

Possible problems and ways to solve them.

Known possible difficulties and methods for fixing them:

The most popular problem is the enabled Windows Defender / Antivirus. Disable Windows Defender completely (as we described earlier) and uninstall other antivirus software.

Update Visual C++ libraries, you can download them from this link.

You should also update DirectX, you can download it from this link.

FaceIt and Riot Vanguard anti-cheats installed on your PC also interfere with the software. Remove them using "Add or Remove Programs".

If you have Windows 11, you must disable kernel isolation and use this fix.

To run the cheat, you must also disable Reputation-based Protection. Open the start(windows) menu and search for “Reputation-Based Protection.” Open this window.

In the window that opens, disable all options.

Also make sure you have "Borderless" or "Windowed" screen mode set in the game settings.

If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support In Our Discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

