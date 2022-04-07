Phoenix Neon R6S - launch and using guide

This page provides instructions for launching and activating Phoenix Neon for R6S.

After paying for the goods, you will receive a product activation key (cheat).

Download loader by this link.

Run the downloaded file.

Enter the purchased cheat activation key.

After the loader will ask you to start the game.

Launch the game and press F1 to inject.

The cheat will work in the game. There is no menu for this product. A sign that the cheat has been successfully injected into the game will be a square in the upper left corner of the screen. If the square appears, then the cheat must work.



Launch the software loader.

Run a spoofer.

Spoof your hardware.

Enter the key into the cheat loader and start everything as usual.

To restart the software, you will have to restart the computer so that the system returns to its original value.



If you are having trouble running the hack, check the following:

You must have Medal.tv installed and running;

Our software works correctly on Windows 10(20H1, 20H2, 21H1, 21H2) and Windows 11;

If the loader doesn't start, make sure you haven't used a spoofer. To use the phoenix neon for the rainbow with the spoofer - the spoofer must be launched after the cheat;

The cheat only works in online matches against other players. Features will not work in offline lobbies with bots;

In normal matchmaking, ESP features start working after the preparation stage is over, when all operators have spawned;

While you are dead, the wallhack features are disabled.

First you need to make sure that everything is ready to run the software: in the game, you should set the screen mode to "In a Window without a frame (Full screen in a window), you also need to disable the antivirus, it can block the cheat. And most importantly - install and run the Medal program, the cheat will not work without it. You can download it from this link. If you need to run this software with a spoofer, then the algorithm will be as follows:To get a spoofer, contact the supporters on our discord server in a PM.

Video with the launch and demonstration of the cheat Neon for Apex Legends



If you have any difficulties or questions, please contact our support In Our Discord server

You can follow all our news and updates in Our Telegram channel.

Enjoy the game, we are waiting for your next purchases and good reviews!