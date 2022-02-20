Buy Secret Cheat for Escape From Tarkov(EFT)
This time we have a truly premium product in our store: EFT Secret. This software includes a huge number of features and is suitable for a fun game of Tarkov with a cheat. EFT Secret is equipped with beautiful chams, a powerful silent aimbot and a huge number of other features. The most interesting feature: a speedhack with the ability to accelerate up to X10 and Extra Lean (Long Arms). The ESP in the Secret hack is also well developed: convenient Loot ESP with filters and sorting + WH for Mines. We can talk about the capabilities of this product for a very long time, so we advise you to read the full list of functions below. And be sure to watch the video, it shows all the main features of EFT Secret. We hope that we were able to interest you in our unique software for Tarkov!
System Requirements
- Operating system: Windows 10, Windows 11
- Processor: Intel & AMD
- Video card: Nvidia & AMD
- Client: Battlestate Games Launcher
Aimbot(Rage)
- Aimbot
- AimLock
- Silent Aimbot
- Bone
- FOV
- Max Distance
- Players
- Bots
- Visible Check
- Random Bone
- Aim Line
- Draw FOV
Player ESP(Wallhack)
- Player ESP
- Chams
- Box ESP
- Inventory Price
- Name ESP
- Health
- Skeleton
- Distance
- Weapon
- Bots
- Bosses
- Boss Followers
- Max Distance
- Custom Colors
Loot ESP(Items WH)
- Loot ESP
- Quest Items
- Item Filter
- Item Search
- Price
- Min Price
- Max Distance
- Custom Colors
Misc features
- No Visor
- No Weight
- High jump
- Extra lean
- Always day
- Night vision
- Thermal vision
- Gun & Run
- No Sway
- No Recoil
- No spread
- Instant ADS
- Fast Mag
- Fast Reload
- No Malfunction
Exploits
- Infinite Stamina
- Instant Search
- Instant examine
- Speedhack(1x - 10x)
- Disable Inertia
- Loot Through Walls
- No physical condition
Other
- Mines ESP
- Exits(Exfils)
- CFG System
- Bult-In Spoofer
- Custom Binds
- Menu in Russian
- Menu in Chinese