Buy Secret Cheat for Escape From Tarkov(EFT)

Information about cheat

This time we have a truly premium product in our store: EFT Secret. This software includes a huge number of features and is suitable for a fun game of Tarkov with a cheat. EFT Secret is equipped with beautiful chams, a powerful silent aimbot and a huge number of other features. The most interesting feature: a speedhack with the ability to accelerate up to X10 and Extra Lean (Long Arms). The ESP in the Secret hack is also well developed: convenient Loot ESP with filters and sorting + WH for Mines. We can talk about the capabilities of this product for a very long time, so we advise you to read the full list of functions below. And be sure to watch the video, it shows all the main features of EFT Secret. We hope that we were able to interest you in our unique software for Tarkov!